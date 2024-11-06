South Carolina Senate: GOP Supermajority Expands

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As hard as it is to believe, the forthcoming iteration of the South Carolina Senate will be ever redder than the last one. All forty-six seats in the “upper” chamber of the S.C. General Assembly – already a “Republican” supermajority – were on the line Tuesday evening. As FITSNews previously reported, however, very few of those races are competitive due to the way Republicans and Democrats conspire to draw political boundaries in the Palmetto State.

Given the way electoral lines are drawn, the vast majority of offices are won (or lost) in the partisan primary elections in June… particularly in the GOP primaries.

Heading into Tuesday’s voting, the S.C. Senate was comprised of 30 Republicans, 15 Democrats and one independent. As dawn broke over the dome of the S.C. State House on Wednesday morning, the GOP had picked up four new seats in the chamber – continuing a transformative shift in both the balance of power and ideological composition of the Senate.

Incumbent Democrats Mike Fanning, Kevin Johnson, Gerald Malloy and Vernon Stephens all lost their seats by narrow margins – although Fanning’s race is reportedly headed to a recount after initial data showed him losing to Republican Everett Stubbs by a mere 32 votes (out of nearly 56,000 votes cast).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Meanwhile, Johnson lost his seat to Jeff Zell, an Ohio native and U.S. Air Force (USAF) veteran, Malloy lost his seat to farmer JD Chaplin and Stephens lost his seat to conservative attorney Tom Fernandez.

The four rural Democrats who lost their seats joined four other incumbents who were defeated in the June primary election – Democrat Dick Harpootlian and Republicans Penry Gustafson, Sandy Senn and Katrina Shealy. The latter three were so-called “sister senators” who veered to the right of the party line on the issue of abortion. Not surprisingly, Republicans retained all three of those seats.

Three other senators – independent Mia McLeod and Democrats Thomas McElveen and Nikki Setzler – declined to seek reelection in 2024, although those seats were all won by Democrats.

Those wins – which retained seats in blue districts – were among the only bright spots in what was otherwise a disastrous evening for the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP), whose leader was otherwise occupied this election cycle.

“South Carolina Democrats got destroyed,” one party operative told me.

In the Midlands, Democrat Russell Ott defeated Republican Jason Guerry to preserve a seat vacated by Setzler – the former Senate leader of the perpetual minority party. Ott served for over a decade in the S.C. House, following in the footsteps of his father, former minority leader Harry Ott. This race was believed to be “poachable” for Republicans, but a strong ground game kept it in the blue column. Similarly, Democrats managed to hang on to the multi-county rural seat vacated by McElveen with former Camden, S.C. mayor Jeffrey Graham narrowly defeating businessman Mike Jones.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

