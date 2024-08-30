Meta Deal: Deep State, Energy Sucking Crony Capitalism At Its Worst

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Data centers are terrible corporate citizens: They suck unseemly amounts of energy from the power grid, drain critical water resources and offer few jobs to the economy. Why any state would want them to locate within its borders is beyond me… but in South Carolina, politicians are actually bribing their corporate owners to locate here.

Using your tax dollars…

I’ve warned against these crony capitalist deals before, but Palmetto State politicians aren’t listening.

Just this week, governor Henry McMaster – whose allegiance to South Carolina’s failed status quo is eclipsed only by his laziness – announced the establishment of a new $800 million Meta data center located in Aiken County. According to a release from the governor’s office, the 715,000-square foot facility “will be optimized for Meta’s artificial intelligence workloads.”

“Meta’s decision to locate its newest operation in Aiken County is a major win for South Carolina’s thriving technology industry,” McMaster said in the release.

Conveniently, McMaster said nothing about the cost of the deal – in terms of energy usage, natural resources or crony capitalist tax breaks. Inexcusably, his silence on all three fronts was echoed by The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper, which basically repurposed the governor’s press release.

Meanwhile, The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier – the purported paper of record in the Palmetto State – failed to address any of those three critical questions in its “coverage.” The paper did, however, regurgitate local officials saying things like “teamwork makes the dream work,” and referenced state lawmakers who attended the rally shouting “woo, woo, woo.”

What a joke…

Only one reporter – Jessica Holdman of The (S.C.) Daily Gazette – bothered to myriad problems with data centers or dig into the details of the deal. In her report, Holdman quoted S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey as being “concerned” about the energy and water usage of data centers.

And rightfully so…

As I’ve previously reported, the Palmetto State’s power grid was pushed to its breaking point just nineteen months ago, and demand is only increasing as the state’s population surges. Why on earth would South Carolina politicians be tripping over themselves to bring in a company that is going to suck a whopping 200 megawatts from our grid? While creating (at best) only 100 jobs?

This morning, we welcomed @Meta to South Carolina as they announced their plans for an $800 million investment that will create 100 new jobs in Aiken! pic.twitter.com/cEu1Shqp9v — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2024

Holdman also noted how Meta is receiving a massive, multi-million dollar property tax break – receiving a residential four percent rate when it should be paying a 10.5 percent levy. Oh, and that artificially reduced rate is locked in for the company… for the next forty years.

While Holdman’s report was far more comprehensive than her competitors, it did neglect to point out a slew of additional incentives Meta will receive from the state. For example, the company is exempt from sales tax on any equipment it installs, nor will it have to pay sales tax on the massive amount of energy it will pull from the grid.

Those sales tax breaks are permanent, too.

Again… why? Why is our state giving all of this away… for a measly one hundred jobs?

Meta claims it will match the data center’s electricity use “with 100 percent renewable energy,” and will “work with local partners to add new renewables to the grid.”

The problem? The company didn’t say how (or where) the usage would be matched – or explain how renewables keep the power grid running when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

Our guess? This is just more Big Tech hypocrisy when it comes to “climate action.”

As if all of that weren’t sufficiently damning, there’s one more issue to consider. McMaster’s announcement, incidentally, came just days after Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg admitted to congress that his company censored Americans in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election – and bowed to pressure from the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to continue that censorship after the election.

And these are the people McMaster and his cronies are “woo, woo, woo-ing?” After staking them to potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of our hard-earned tax money?

Yeah… and we wonder why the Palmetto State perpetually resides at the bottom of the national barrel in terms of jobs, income levels and opportunity.

Also worth considering? While rolling out the welcome mat for a company that’s only going to bleed the state dry on multiple fronts, small businesses in South Carolina are being left to die on the vine…

““When a globally recognized company like Meta chooses to invest in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our state’s world-class business environment and workforce,” S.C. commerce secretary Harry Lightsey said in announcing the deal.

No, it doesn’t. It speaks volumes about our ongoing short-sightedness…

