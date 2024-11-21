Solid Rock Church: Peaceful Protest or Harassment?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Things got tense earlier this month when Palmetto State pastor John-Paul Miller departed a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina courtroom alongside his attorney, Russell Long. Miller had just been arraigned on an assault charge, and Long was fed up with a group of protesters whom he accused of triggering the incident which led to his client’s arrest.

Long accused protesters of stalking and harassing Miller. He further blamed them for “killing” Solid Rock Church – the congregation Miller founded in 2006 and has led ever since.

Protesters have gathered at Solid Rock every Sunday morning since May, demanding “Justice for Mica.” That’s a reference to Mica Francis Miller – the church’s charismatic worship leader, aspiring missionary and estranged wife of its embattled pastor. Mica was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at the Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina on April 27, 2024. An investigation conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and state medical examiners determined her death to have been a suicide. However, considering the suspicious circumstances – and court filings attesting to an aggressive campaign of stalking, harassment and coercive control over Mica by John-Paul Miller – many have questioned the official narrative surrounding her demise.

The confrontation between Miller and the protester was recorded on the phones of several people – and it played out in real time on social media. While it was difficult to see the actual moment of direct contact between the two parties, it was clear Miller and the protester charged at each other.

Then, seemingly without warning, the protester began screaming at him, “don’t you fucking touch me!”

***

***

Subsequent reports claimed Miller tapped the protester on the brim of her hat with his phone. The protester – identified as Sandra Caron – was present in magistrate court for Miller’s arraignment.

When Myrtle Beach police responded to the incident, Miller drove away without being questioned. Protesters were heard on live feeds demanding an explanation – and were told Miller would be pulled over for questioning shortly thereafter. While it is unknown whether this happened, Miller was ultimately arrested at his home late Thursday night (November 7, 2024) and held overnight pending arraignment the following morning.

As they departed the courtroom, Miller was silent – but Long had plenty to say.

“They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church,” Long said, expressing concern for his client and calling on the city to take action to protect Miller from what he called “relentless stalking and harassment.”

As a result of this alleged harassment, Long said he advised Miller to stay out of the public spotlight.

Millie Joy, a local pastor and advocate for Mica, shared a different point of view.

“I’m proud of this protester,” Joy told FITSNews. “I think she stood up for what is right to the absolute best of her ability, and she was charged at (by John-Paul).”

“She started feeling like she needed to defend herself, and even though she went after him and yelled at him for crossing her boundaries and putting his phone on her,” Joy continued. “Because he knows he can’t put his hand on her. Because he knows people are recording. So he tried to do something sly that he’d get away with – and he didn’t get away with it. And if you want to sit there and talk about how maybe this isn’t really assault or maybe that’s pushing the limits, guess what? Myrtle Beach police finally did something. And if they recognized it, there ain’t no reason why you shouldn’t.”

Last week, I had an opportunity to discuss the recent developments with Joy and FITSNews research director Jenn Wood. You can find the conversation here.

***

***

Joy explained that most people do not realize what the protesters have endured in their fight for justice – including what they contend is a campaign of organized harassment by Miller and his supporters. Prior to the confrontation between Miller and Caron, the pastor reportedly came up behind protesters in a parking lot with his phone out – allegedly recording their license plates. According to them, he was standing beside Caron’s car when the incident occurred.

“He messes with cars,” Joy said. “Look at all the things he did to Mica and her car… so finally, John-Paul pays a very small inkling of a price – and will it be a foretelling of what’s to come for him?”

Things have been unraveling for Miller in recent weeks. On Friday, November 1, 2024, agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at his home in connection with allegations of “interstate domestic violence,” according to our sources. Two days later, on November 3, 2024, congregation members were told there would be no more services at Solid Rock Church. And three days after that – on November 6, 2024 – the church’s school, Faith First Academy, was closed after enrollment dwindled to five students.

Sources tell FITSNews Miller is trying to sell the real estate without an agent for the asking price of nearly $3 million . If successful, he stands to turn a tidy profit on this repurposed government land.

Solid Rock purchased its current building from Cathedral Baptist Church (a ministry founded by John-Paul’s father, reverend Reginald Wayne Miller) for $300,000 in 2013. The building previously served as a chapel at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Cathedral Baptist Church bought the facility in 1995 for $280,000 .

***

PEACEFUL PROTEST?

What constitutes a peaceful protest and what constitutes harassment? The ACLU of South Carolina offers specific guidance for individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to protest.

Peaceful protests are allowed in public spaces, but there are some restrictions. Among them, protesters cannot trespass on private property – such as church grounds. Protesters also cannot impede traffic or endanger others.

The ACLU of SC further defines harassment as “unwelcome behavior” that can include offensive or derogatory language and unwelcome comments about a person’s religion.

The ACLU also warns that even peaceful protesters should be prepared and take precautions in case they are arrested.

Here are a few of those recommendations:

Bring a friend. Make sure you arrive together and leave together.

If possible, do not wear eye makeup or contacts in case you are targeted with pepper spray.

Bring your state id, some cash, and an “in case of emergency” card with contact information and any special medical information.

Don’t bring anything you wouldn’t want to get arrested with.

Wear nondescript clothing and comfortable shoes.

Have a trusted friend who is not at the protest who can make sure you left the protest safely.

Protect your identity and the identity of others by not posting pictures of people’s faces on social media.

The organization also tells individuals to protect their cell phone privacy. Lock phones, disable location services, turn off notifications, disable Siri/Alexa, and leave the phone locked when taking photos and videos.

Perhaps the most important advice for protesters is to be aware of legal limitations. While peaceful protesting is a protected part of free speech, the government is allowed to restrict the time, place, and manner of exercising these fundamental rights.

***

THE INCIDENT REPORT…

(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

