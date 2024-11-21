Liberals Still Don’t Get It?

Let’s try to help them figure it out…

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

As I’ve been gleefully bounding around the Internet, enjoying horselaughs at the rage of leftist journalists following Donald Trump‘s latest electoral victory, one thing keeps coming to mind: These people still don’t get it.

America’s liberal pundits honestly believe their opinions and insights are advancing “the struggle,” when in fact they’re driving more nails deeper into the Democratic Party’s coffin. Their woke contempt for our nation’s working class is on full display.

Absent from the hilarity, of course, are all the A-list fluffers for Kamala Harris‘ campaign. Where’s Bruce Springsteen? Taylor Swift? Beyoncé? Robert Downey, Jr.? Scarlett Johansson?

They’re back where they belong – dropping to their knees in front of the person who signs the front of their paycheck while praying the majority of Americans will be in the mood for “grace and unity,” and able to “separate the artist from the art.” These contemptible Crayon eaters have two gods: Fame and money. Their fame enabled them to lecture and look down at middle-class Americans during the campaign season, but their lust for an endless supply of money will have them hiding in their mansions for a least a few months.

Why? Imagine Saint Tom Hanks coming out and saying, “you people didn’t listen to me, because you’re all racist, Homo/Islamo/Trans/Xenophobic pieces of crap who voted for Hitler.”

“Oh, and remember—my new film lands next Tuesday.”

No, these coddled little herpes blossoms will keep their mouths shut, because they don’t really give a crap. They aren’t getting murdered by illegals. Their small businesses aren’t getting looted. Their private jet travel isn’t getting curtailed or “carbon foot-printed.” They haven’t been in a grocery store in years. Nothing will change in their world — nor would it, even if Alex Jones himself was elected.

As we all know, their endorsements were irrelevant. No one cared. I suppose Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence could’ve swung a few votes if it meant turning over your ballot before a roll in the hay… while George Clooney and Leo DiCaprio might change a few minds if it included a weekend on the Riviera… but their opinions? Their insights?

Please.

But the good news for them is no one expects any better. Their ass-dragging endorsements will be forgotten soon enough – largely because they’re wise enough to let them be forgotten.

The Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

On the other hand, there are people who mattered in this race – not as much as the lame candidates the left put forward – but mattered nonetheless: The left-wing media.

Pundits, talk show hosts, op/ed writers, magazine editors, TV news anchors, reporters and producers, academics… these people mattered a lot, as it was their lies that personally gift wrapped and delivered the White House to Trump.

It went like this…

Mom of 3: I can’t even afford eggs these days.

Legacy media: The economy is great – you’re just too stupid to see it. Bidenomics works!

Mom of 3: No… inflation is really hurting our family.

Legacy media: What the hell do you know about economic theory and governmental reporting??? Inflation is down! Harris’ policies have made it so!

Mom of 3: Pretty sure the cost of feeding my family is still up 35%.

Legacy media: Yeah??? Well, what about abortion???

Mom of 3: I shop for groceries more often than I have abortions.

Perhaps these legacy media types should know what The New York Times columnist Ezra Klein recently said about their endless lies: “And this idea that the economy is actually good, or crime is actually down? Shut the fuck up with that.”

Although there are a lot of examples I’ll explore, perhaps none ring truer than this one: Former president Barack Obama went on nationwide media and lectured black men (“brothers,” in his words) for their lack of enthusiasm and support for Harris. For several million black men, this went over like Hillary’s hot sauce and black accent.

Then, after Harris lost… Lord, it’s almost too sumptuous to even type… Al Sharpton blamed it on “sexism” among black men.

Yes, the bobbleheaded reverend Al – who’s spent his entire sordid career talking about how everything is the white man’s fault – has become so drunk on his need for white liberal approval that he crapped on the very group he’s always claimed to be championing.

Let’s peruse some of the other insults Democrats have bandied about:

* Joy Reid, commenting on MSNBC:

“Black voters came through for Harris, white women did not. This is the second opportunity that white women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy.”

This is a very interesting strategy because, according to the left, all whites are racists, and white men feel they are superior to all women. So… what better way to attract white women to your team than to say, “Unlike black women, you are literally too stupid to realize you are a victim of men. We must be right about you being racist.”

* Sunny Hostin, The View:

“I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country, and I think that it had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

Very keen approach, saying: “Everyone who voted for Trump is an antisemite, racist, misogynist. Oh, and please ignore the fact it’s Democrats beating Jews.”

* Keith Olbermann, on Twitter, after Ohio State University congratulated alumnus JD Vance:

“Wasn’t before, is now: Shit school.”

Brilliantly played, given that there are probably 1,000,000 living Ohio State graduates: We hope you White Trash Ohio State grads who voted for Trump never vote for Democrats again.”

* Jimmy Kimmel, boo-hooing on his late night show:

“It was a terrible night for women, for children, (etc).“

Another ingenious approach by a liberal fluffer: “If you’re a woman, and you don’t see things my way, you’re an idiot. And if you were a viable third-term baby who WANTED a Black & Decker drill shoved into your brain, it was a terrible night for you.”

* Cardi B, whoever the hell she is, posting on Instagram:

“I hate y’all bad.”

At long last, the direct approach: “I hate poor people concerned about the price of bread.”

Far more glorious than those in the media has been the Kamikaze missions of regular liberals.

One of the big trends has been women shaving their heads, and/or threatening to withhold marriage and sex from men. Given that only liberal “men” would want to play the subservient role liberal women demand – or spend time with a woman who insists on the use of pronouns – methinks it’s the liberal men who will “suffer” during this new concept.

These gals may want to listen to the female comedian who said recently, “Have you seen these women? How can threaten to withhold something nobody wants to start with?”

Emily Wilson, co-host of the “Unfollowed” podcast who has more than 450,000 followers, ask the man who insulted her for wearing a MAGA hat, “You think I deserved to get raped?” Being a member of the party of love and inclusion, he replied, “I hope you do.”

Again, that’s a brilliant way to bring women around to your way of thinking.

Here’s another good one: FEMA supervisor Marni Washington ordered her team of responders in Florida to “avoid homes with Trump signs,” then went on to say it was policy, adding they skipped Trump households in both North and South Carolina.

Do Democrats think this incident won’t be used as an endless ad in the future, after which a Republican candidate will simply smile and say, “I approve this message?” FEMA has fired Ms. Washington, but if they want to avoid fallout for the next decade, they should file criminal charges against her.

They won’t, of course, because the Dems still clinging to power approve of what she did.

I suppose if there’s one piece of advice I could offer Democrats – who lost despite abortion, “the end of democracy,” reports of concentration camps and Bidenomics, it would be this: Decide who and what you want to be, because you just got crushed in an election by one of the most unpopular candidates in history. Obviously, what you stand for now isn’t cutting it.

Where should you invest your political capital? Our FITSNews Political Stock Index has got you covered!

Democrats must ask themselves: What are we willing to ditch in order to win back voters?

Is it… DEI?

Perverts going into the girl’s bathroom?

Viable baby abortion?

The war on petroleum products which are in virtually everything you own?

Middle-school books describing the anal rape of a boy?

State-level lawfare?

Defunding the police?

Cheering on rioters and arsonists?

Tampons in boy’s bathrooms?

Teaching white children they are all evil racists?

Open borders?

Censoring free speech on Twitter?

Paying women to have babies while remaining unmarried?

Personally, I hope the left clings to the every single one of these ideas the same way Hunter Biden clings to his crack pipe. I hope liberals won’t give up on any of them. … because if they don’t, conservatives will run the government until Barron Trump takes the presidential oath of office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

