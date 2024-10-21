Election Watch: Deep State Issues ‘Disinformation’ Warning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As early voting ramps up across the country, federal agencies are sounding the alarm regarding alleged “misinformation” campaigns emanating from foreign “adversaries” ahead of the 2024 election… apparently unconcerned with the mass of misinformation emanating from Washington, D.C.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a dire warning late last week about “foreign threat actors” attempting to “spread disinformation” ahead of the upcoming election – now just two weeks away.

In fact, this “anti-disinformation” campaign is part of a massive taxpayer-funded effort… an apparent precursor to what Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has planned in the event she wins the White House next month.

***

Dear God, please save us ? pic.twitter.com/I4knXZK3QO — Joel Fischer ?? (@realJoelFischer) October 10, 2024

***

According to these deep staters – whose narratives have been utterly discredited over the past four years – foreign actors are “casting doubt on the integrity of the democratic process and sowing partisan discord” by using a “variety of sophisticated disinformation campaigns.”

These alleged disinformation tools include “inauthentic news sites posing as legitimate media organizations” as well as “paid influencers.”

“Our foreign adversaries are looking to attack our democratic process to further their own objectives, and we need the help of all Americans in ensuring they are not successful,” CISA leader Cait Conley said.

Really?

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, verify the information they consume, and rely on trusted sources like their state and local election officials,” Conley noted. “Verify claims through multiple reliable sources before sharing them on social media or other platforms.”

Certainly, this media outlet does not wish to make light of the possibility of foreign governments attempting to meddle in our elections. Now, is it as serious a problem as hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens potentially voting in this election? Absolutely not… but I’m not dismissing the possibility out of hand.

Here’s the problem, though… in the last election it was our own government doing the misinforming.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Disinformation” indeed ran rampant ahead of the 2020 election – but most of it was coming directly from deep state operatives and their social media mouthpieces.

How do we know this? Because the mouthpieces have admitted as much…

Four years ago – while the vast majority of U.S. media outlets were parroting deep state narratives and censoring anyone who dared to challenge them – our news outlet was exposing the truth. We were also calling out the social media platforms complicit in suppressing the truth.

“We saw state-sponsored censorship run rampant during the Covid-19 pandemic – and ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” I noted at the time.

As our audience is well aware, allegations against former candidate Joe Biden which were previously dismissed as “Russian disinformation” have been proven true (see here and here). Meanwhile, one of the most infamous disinformation campaigns leveled against 2024 GOP nominee Donald Trump was eventually debunked as a deep state hoax.

***

***

More importantly, the government-directed censorship underpinning all of this manipulation has also been exposed – with one federal judge calling it “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”

All of which begs the question: In what universe do the FBI and CISA expect to be taken seriously when they issue statements like this?

The sad reality in the United States of America right now is that the government most likely to try and sway an election using disinformation… is the government of the United States of America.

Back in August, we wrote on this subject extensively and encouraged our audience to “think critically about the information they consume (including the information they consume from our outlet).” Engaged thinkers and informed voters are every bit as key to preserving a robust marketplace of ideas as honest brokers of information.

In fact, given the extent to which the deep state, the mainstream media and most social media platforms are in the tank for the “misinformers,” our commitment to an informed electorate is more critical now than ever.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

