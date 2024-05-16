Yes, Welfare Agencies Are Sending Voter Registration Forms To Illegal Aliens

And South Carolina’s “conservative” Republicans are rallying around their state’s implementation of this dubious policy …

South Carolina state representative Adam Morgan took to Twitter in late April with photos of voter registration forms disseminated to non-citizens by state authorities. A recent report released by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed the distribution of the registration forms – as well as the legality of the distribution.

SLED’s inquiry was ordered by S.C. governor Henry McMaster, who seemed to think Morgan himself was subject of the investigation.

“These are very serious allegations,” McMaster said. “I ask that you give (SLED) your full and immediate cooperation.”

The outcome of this investigation was never in question, as federal law mandates that states distribute voter registration forms to everyone who shows up to receive transfer payments ay any number of welfare delivering agencies.

McMaster and his political allies surely knew this, and requested the inquiry to create the headline currently being bandied about by most South Carolina media outlets. For example, here’s what state-run S.C. Educational Television (SCETV) reporter Gavin Jackson had to say …

SLED shutting down House Freedom Caucus claims: After SLED’s initial review, the allegation that state agencies were attempting to “illegally register non-citizens to vote” is unfounded.https://t.co/TrMog8Qpdn — Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) May 16, 2024

It’s true – attempts to put voter registration forms in the hands non-citizens is completely legal. As this media outlet previously reported, during the Clinton administration the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) was passed into law.

The act, described by the Institute for Responsive Government as “the brainchild of two New York scholars, Francis Fox Piven and the late Richard Cloward,” demanded that almost every government agency which distributed welfare transfer payments also distribute voter registration forms.”

Cloward and Piven, the two 1960’s sociologists responsible the NVRA, have become infamous in recent years as the catastrophic effects of the implementation of their ideologies has become increasingly apparent in our society.

The “Cloward- Piven strategy” is described on Wikipedia as an attempt to utilize “militant anti poverty groups” to facilitate a “political crisis” by overloading the welfare system via an increase in welfare claims, forcing the creation of a system of guaranteed minimum income and “redistributing income through the federal government.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Legal ? right. The law needs to change. https://t.co/JWbPjB9pHf — Jordan Pace (@Jscottpace) May 16, 2024

The staggering federal debt and rampant inflation necessary to maintain America’s current welfare state certainly threatens to bring about the “political crisis” Cloward and Piven so desired.

It seems only fitting that South Carolina’s “conservatives” rallied around their state’s implementation of this dubious policy to performatively “dunk on” Morgan – a perpetual thorn in the side of the the state’s moderate mainstream GOP.

Morgan is the chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, a political organization whose members recently evoked the ire of the state house lobby by thwarting the passage of a bill consolidating the state’s numerous healthcare agencies under one management structure.

Some of Morgan’s colleagues objected to the state using the Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) advisory services to draft the legislation, citing the group’s left-leaning political ideology and the legislation’s creation of an über-powerful health authority. Some members have referred to this position as a “health czar” – accusing the moderate GOP majority of having learned nothing from government overreach during COVID-19.

A quick scroll through BCG’s website indicates concerns over firm’s political affiliations are well-founded. The group boasts that their “diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting team helps clients build the equitable and inclusive businesses of the future.”

The reality of the present, however, is that South Carolina’s disparate healthcare agencies are profoundly ineffective – and consolidating them has been a longstanding conservative policy priority. Accordingly, many lawmakers see the Freedom Caucus’ objections as performative and detrimental to the state.

The healthcare consolidation battle is but the latest of the ceaseless conflicts between the few hardline conservatives in the S.C. General Assembly and the many moderates and Democrats who oppose them. This latest publicity stunt by McMaster (which doubtlessly cost SLED precious resources that could have been better spent addressing South Carolina’s above average violent crime rate) is just another front in the fight.

So conservatives rest easy, your government isn’t breaking any laws. It’s just implementing laws explicitly designed to tear our nation apart while using your tax dollars to try and embarrass an elected official who brought attention to the issue.

