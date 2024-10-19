Appalachian Apocalypse, Zelig Williams Disappearance, Election Update – Week In Review 10/19/2024

For the better part of the last three weeks, our media outlet has focused its attention on the ‘Appalachian Apocalypse‘ – the unprecedented death and destruction visited upon the mountain country of western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Our reporter Andy Fancher has made several multi-day trips to western North Carolina over the past few weeks, visiting numerous decimated communities, surveying damage, pulling records and cultivating an impressive network of sources. This network has provided him – and in turn, our audience – with the best initial assessment of the dimensions of this tragedy and its accompanying humanitarian crisis.

We’re just getting started, too. While most mainstream media outlets have shifted their focus away from Appalachia, we have ramped up our coverage… and will continue to do so until the truth about this disaster is fully told.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In other news, our Callie Lyons provided an update on a high-profile, unsolved missing person case in the Midlands region of South Carolina involving a Broadway star who has not been seen since October 3, 2024. The disappearance of Zelig Williams has generated significant national interest, but police and family members are no closer to determining what may have happened to him.

As Callie reported, there is “no evidence” at this point to suggest Williams is deceased – so the investigation remains focused on finding him alive.

On the true crime front, our Jenn Wood provided updates on several cases we are following – two of which were featured in an expansive report she prepared on efforts to specifically criminalize strangulation in South Carolina. The Palmetto State is the only state in the nation lacking such a statute, and Jenn detailed how passing such a law – instead of relegating strangulation to a list of “aggravating factors” in domestic violence incidents – could empower prosecutors and reduce occurrences of intimate partner violence.

***

***

Finally, Dylan Nolan and I parsed the polls in a tightening 2024 presidential election – one which appears to be shifting in favor of former U.S. president Donald Trump. In addition to discussing which polls to watch in the final few weeks of the election, Dylan and I considered some interesting scheduling moves by Trump’s campaign – moves which put him in multiple deep blue states as the electoral calendar winds down. We also discussed Kamala Harris‘ so-called ‘Muslim problem‘ – and how recent pronouncements regarding the explosive situation in the Middle East are an effort to reframe this narrative in her favor.

Will it work? We will find out soon…

Dylan and I will be hosting an election night live broadcast on November 5, 2024, so stay tuned for updates as we continue to plan that programming.

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – please consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

