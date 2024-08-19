Joe Biden Impeachment: House Drops Report

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lame duck United States president Joe Biden – who reluctantly surrendered his bid for a second term in office last month – “acquiesced to and participated in his family’s influence peddling schemes” during his tenure as vice-president, according to a new report from Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family,” the report (.pdf) alleged. “Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden.”

According to the report, Biden family members and their associates received more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities.

Biden “actively participated in this conspiracy” by attending dinners and participating in phone calls on behalf of the business, the report claimed – allegedly telling one shakedown target to “be good to my boy.”

That’s a reference to first son Hunter Biden, whom the report accused of having repeatedly “leveraged (his father’s) official position to garner favorable outcomes in foreign business dealings and legal proceedings.”

Sound familiar? Our audience will recall how Joe Biden bragged on camera in January 2018 about getting Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin fired from his post. Specifically, he discussed how he threatened to withhold a billion dollars worth of U.S. loan guarantees if Shokin wasn’t removed from office.

“I said I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars,” Biden said. “I said you’re not getting the billion – I’m gonna be leaving here … in six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired you’re not getting the money.”

“Well son of a bitch – got fired,” Biden added, pausing for dramatic effect.

In addition to performing official acts to induce financial gain for himself and his family, the report alleged that “the Biden family went to great lengths to conceal this conspiracy,” including disguising payments through “complicated financial transactions” which included “laundered funds.”

Efforts were also allegedly undertaken to “hide president Biden’s involvement in his family’s business activities” – and specifically to conceal the flow of money to Biden himself.

“The Biden family used proceeds from these business activities to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to Joe Biden — including thousands of dollars that are directly traceable to China,” the report found. “While Jim Biden claimed he gave this money to Joe Biden to repay personal loans, Jim Biden did not provide any evidence to support this claim. The Biden family’s receipt of millions of dollars required Joe Biden’s knowing participation in this conspiracy, including while he served as vice president.”

U.S. president Joe Biden. (The White House)

As if all of that weren’t damning enough, Biden’s Department of Justice allegedly “afforded special treatment” to Hunter Biden and “misled congress about the independence of law enforcement entities in the criminal investigation” of the first son. The White House was also accused of having “obstructed the committees’ impeachment inquiry by withholding key documents and witnesses” and “erroneously asserting executive privilege over audio recordings.”

“The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the committees is egregious,” the report concluded. “(Biden) conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family. Not one of these transactions would have occurred, but for Joe Biden’s official position in the United States government. This pattern of conduct ensured his family — who provided no legitimate services — lived a lavish lifestyle.”

Is any of this news? No… reports of Biden’s corruption were covered extensively in the run-up to the 2020 election by this media outlet and many others. The problem? Most media outlets conspired with government and social media to suppress the Biden scandals ahead of the 2020 election – has continued to press the snooze button on this scandal.

Meanwhile, “Republicans” – who have held control of the U.S. House since January 2023 – were a day late and a dollar short when it came to holding Biden accountable.

“This would have been infinitely more helpful even a few months ago when there was time for the GOP-controlled House to take action,” our friends at Zero Hedge noted, referring to the report as Republican leaders shaking “their fist at the sky.”

All the GOP can do now? Highlight the alleged corruption and hope some of its sticks to vice president Kamala Harris.

“As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden and crown Kamala Harris as his heir apparent this week, Americans should remember the reality of the Biden-Harris Administration: crime, chaos, and corruption,” U.S. House judiciary chairman Jim Jordan wrote on X.

THE REPORT…

(U.S. House Oversight Committee)

