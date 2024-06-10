Biden Laptop Highlights Importance Of Independent Media

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I love my job.

The opportunity to work for an independently owned and operated media outlet is a great privilege. The importance of independent outlets was resoundingly demonstrated recently when federal prosecutors entered Hunter Biden‘s laptop into evidence last week.

Those who followed the news in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election will doubtlessly remember the infamous Hunter Biden laptop – a personal computer abandoned at a Delaware technology repair shop full of files depicting the president’s son committing dozens of felonies.

The laptop, which this week was relied on by FBI agents who used its contents to argue to a jury that Biden is guilty of violating narcotic and firearms laws was originally universally decried by the corporate media as “Russian disinformation.”

Sources such as 60 Minutes, PBS, NBC, Politico, CNN gave immense weight to a letter signed by 50 former intelligence officials which claimed the emails have “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” ominously warning that “if we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election.”

(Click to View)

Media agencies which claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation (Via: YouTube)

These claims don’t take much “intelligence” to debunk … any rational person would look at the dozens of photos of Mr. Biden smoking crack and having sex with hookers and conclude the oversight required to take his hard drive to a computer shop and never bother to pick it up has “all the earmarks” of a drug addict making horrific choices.

Still, the bogus letter and the “threat of Russian disinformation” was cited by current intelligence officials when they asked social media platforms to remove stories mentioning the laptop in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

Our “free press” willingly carried water for this obvious lie because the contents of the laptop are so disgusting that they had the potential to cost Biden the election.

While the laptop contained evidence of Hunter buying a handgun while being a crackhead – which led to the prosecution he currently faces – the laptop’s most disturbing revelations have not yet resulted in criminal charges, or much reporting from our venerable fourth estate.

The Marco Polo opposition research group created BidenLaptopMedia.com, a site which comprehensively hosts the files found on the computer. While there are dozens of downright weird selfies (many of which contain the first son’s penis) – the truly distressing images are of Biden’s then teenage niece Natalie Biden. Natalie is the daughter of Hunter’s deceased older brother Beau Biden. It was alleged in court this week that Hunter got Natalie’s mother hooked on crack when the two were romantically involved following Beau’s death.

It can be reasonably assumed that Hunter took on a parental role during their relationship, this could explain some of the (numerous) photos of Natalie in bathing suits found on his hard drive, but some of the other photos are clearly not something which should be on any adult’s computer.

(Click to View)

Alleged images of Natalie (Marco Polo report Pg. 364)

The Washington Examiner exclusively reported in 2022 that “according to a former Secret Service agent who has testified in over 100 classified, criminal, and civil matters at the state, federal, and international level as a cyberforensics expert” Hunter “took personal data from his sister-in-law’s cellphones over a dozen times between 2017 and 2018 without her consent.”

According to text messages backed up to the hard drive, Natalie’s mother “told my (Hunter’s) therapist that I had been sexually inappropriate with Natalie.”

Biden later himself said in a separate message months later that “Natalie thinks I molest her.”

Any well intentioned law enforcement officer or journalist would have investigated these claims and sought justice in the courts of law and public opinion when the laptop was first turned over to authorities.

Any respectable news publication would have denounced the lying intelligence officials who misled the electorate in the run up to the 2020 election once it became clear the the laptop was indeed Biden’s and that the officials had no basis for suggesting it was a Russian plant.

Instead, the intelligence community and mainstream media formed an unholy alliance which intentionally mislead the American people.

***

Since no corporate publication will ever allow an author to say this, let me avail myself of the opportunity to spell it out in no uncertain terms: The introduction of the laptop into evidence this week proved that the 50 signatories of the letter denouncing the laptop’s authenticity (many of whom are respected attorneys, having graduated from top universities and served in prestigious institutions) are treasonous liars intent on continuing to exercise power in Washington at any cost. These signatories are not rogue agents, but are representatives of the larger intelligence community, which has proven time and time again that it adheres to no moral code.

If America is to survive as a constitutional republic, the intelligence community must no longer be allowed to control the “mockingbird” media – and must transparently and apolitically execute its mission of delivering justice.

As of now, they’re about as close to cracking the Natalie Biden case as they are to prosecuting any of the men who paid Jeffery Epstein to have sex with children – yet our mainstream media continues treating these serial liars as if their credibility hasn’t been completely eviscerated.

There is no denying these are dark days in the American experiment, but rest assured a new class of truth purveyors is emerging – a class unafraid to call the D.C. operatives the scum they are. And many of us who belong to that class are ready to dedicate our lives to ensuring that this great country doesn’t descend completely into the abyss of tyranny regardless of what it may cost us personally.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

