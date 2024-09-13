Nuclear Escalation? Is Russia’s Red Line An ‘October Surprise?’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With America careening into insolvency and electoral insanity, it’s easy to forget that our nation’s leaders – and their globalist allies – are pushing us perilously close to a third world war in eastern Europe (and possibly a nuclear conflict beyond that). The reckless saber rattling of “neoconservatives” (a.k.a. warmongers) like Lindsey Graham and Nikki Haley – coupled with the deep state puppeteering of president Joe Biden and other uni-party political leaders – has set the stage for a potentially calamitous global showdown in Ukraine.

Our Dylan Nolan reported on the latest developments in this hot war earlier this month, but since then the stakes have escalated even further… and the price tag for American citizens continues to escalate.

This week, Russian president Vladimir Putin dropped the mother of all red lines when he warned the west that the use of long-range missiles against his country by Ukrainian forces would mean the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was “at war” with Russia.

***

?? President Putin on possible Kiev regime's strikes deep inside Russian territory using Western long-range weapons:



? This WILL MEAN that NATO countries – the USA and European countries – are AT WAR with Russia.



In full: https://t.co/1O7ea6h3ho pic.twitter.com/PVs3j0WGsf — MFA Russia ?? (@mfa_russia) September 12, 2024

***

For those of you who don’t speak Russian, Putin’s video above contained the following blunt warnings…

“This is not about whether or not to allow the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia using these weapons, but of deciding whether or not NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not,” Putin said. “If such a decision is taken, it will mean nothing short of direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, European countries, in the war in Ukraine.”

Such “direct participation,” Putin continued, would change “the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.”

“It will mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries, are at war with Russia,” Putin stated. “And if this is so, bearing in mind the change in the very nature of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us.”

America’s response? Apparently the Biden administration thinks Putin is bluffing…

***

***

“It is not something we haven’t heard before,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, adding that if Putin was “so concerned about the safety and security of Russian sites and cities, the easiest way to alleviate those concerns is to get his troops the hell out of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, British prime minister Keir Starmer is reportedly set to urge Biden to “sign off on allowing Ukraine to use long-range European-made cruise missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia,” according to reporters Lara Seligman and Max Colchester of The Wall Street Journal.

Previously, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau signaled his nation’s support for the use of long-range weaponry against Russia, saying “Canada and others are unequivocal that Ukraine must win this war,” per a report from Reuters.

It’s worth recalling “this war” technically began with a Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – but its roots go back several years prior to that (something America’s mainstream media conveniently glosses over).

To recap: Our nation orchestrated the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government ten years ago. American diplomat Victoria Nuland and ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt literally conspired with a bunch of Nazis to overthrow Victor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician chosen by the Ukrainian people as their president in the February 2010 national election. Nuland and Pyatt then hand-picked the country’s new prime minister – Arseniy Yatsenyuk – and promptly frog-marched him to the Oval Office to receive his marching orders from then-president Barack Obama.

***

“(The 2014) coup was not only supported by the United States and European Union governments – much of it was actually planned by them,” former U.S. congressman Ron Paul wrote at the time.

Why? Well, we found out why during Biden’s bid for the White House in 2020 … except no, that story was spiked by the mainstream media and overtly censored by left-leaning social media, wasn’t it?

Yes… it was.

So… is Putin bluffing? During a meeting of the United Nations’ security council on Friday (September 13, 2024), Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reiterated Russia’s warning against Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons.

“If such a decision is made, that means NATO countries are starting an open war against Russia,” Nebenzia noted. “In that case, we will obviously be forced to make certain decisions, with all the attendant consequences for Western aggressors.”

Just in case the literal “nuclear” nature of this response was lost on the western warmongers, Nebenzia took care to emphasize such an escalation would mean NATO had “become directly involved in military action against a nuclear power.”

“I don’t think I have to explain what consequences that would have,” he said.

Except, sadly, it would appear as though he does have to explain it…

Putin didn’t take the bait when Ukraine launched a cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last month. One reason? Because this Western-backed incursion was limited compared to the Ukrainian territory captured by Russian forces – and Putin’s forces are already reclaiming the territory lost, per the latest update from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

***

(Institute for the Study of War)

American taxpayers have been forced to subsidize this conflict ever since it began. As of this spring, the U.S. congress had appropriated nearly $175 billion in aid to Ukraine over the past two years alone – a total that is continuing to climb.

What is this massive, escalating expenditure achieving? Other than inviting nuclear armageddon?

By all accounts, Russia is winning the war even with America’s help… which is no doubt why the warmongers are pushing so hard to authorize these long-range strikes.

Once again, as I noted over a year ago, I am not defending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“It has been unconscionably barbaric – and definitionally destabilizing,” I noted last spring. “But it didn’t happen in a vacuum.”

Indeed it did not. This conflict was provoked by western powers eager to establish Ukraine as a NATO nation – and eager to exploit its abundant stores of raw materials including titanium, lithium, beryllium, manganese, gallium, uranium, zirconium, graphite, apatite, fluorite, copper, zinc, silver and nickel, among others. Ukraine also has significant oil and gas reserves – as well as some of the most fertile soil and arable land in the world (hence it’s designation as “Europe’s Breadbasket”).

Count on our media outlet to continue following this conflict closely – especially as its escalations have the potential to intersect with the 2024 presidential election. Could Putin’s red line – and America’s apparent desire to cross it – be the ultimate “October surprise?”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

