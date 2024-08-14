America’s Red Ink Reckoning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While former president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris argue over who should get credit for a gimmick tax “cut,” the financial future of the American Republic is bleaker than it has ever been.

I addressed the looming catastrophe again last month, reminding our audience that this media outlet has been “sounding the alarm on this issue ever since its inception.”

“Within a decade, America will be staring down between $800 billion and $1 trillion in annual interest payments on its debt,” I noted in a column addressing this issue published back in June … of 2013.

Well guess what…

According to the latest figures from the U.S. Treasury, last month was yet another mile marker on the road to our Republic’s insolvency. Per the agency’s calculations (.pdf), America brought in $330 billion in receipts during the month of July – but spent a whopping $574 billion . For those of you mathematically challenged (like our politicians in Washington, D.C.), that’s a deficit of $244 billion .

Take a look…

***

***

July’s spending binge was higher than June’s $537.2 billion – and significantly higher than the $496.9 billion the federal government spent last July. What’s that they say, though? “A few hundred billion here, a few hundred billion there…”

Sooner or later it adds up to real money, right?

For the fiscal year, receipts have totaled nearly $4.1 trillion with outlays of $5.6 trillion – for a deficit of $1.5 trillion .

Here’s a look at those categories…

***

***

With two months remaining in the federal fiscal year – which runs through the end of September – the current tidal wave red ink is already the fourth highest yearly deficit on record. Meanwhile the moving six-month average of monthly spending – $581 billion – is the highest it’s been since August 2021.

Worth noting? During July, interest payments on our nation’s stratospheric $35.16 trillion debt totaled $81 billion – putting the year-to-date total at $763 billion .

That’s right… last month alone, the federal government spent $81 billion on the cost of its profligate borrowing.

“How is this possible?” our friends at Zero Hedge noted. “How can the United States, which is now $35 trillion in the hole, justify this kind of irresponsible, profligate spending? The only possible answer for why this level of explosive deficit (and debt) growth continues, is the administration’s ongoing attempts to buy as many votes as possible, as well as the relentless increase in interest on the (federal) debt.”

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Not to give Trump a hall pass, the website added “neither presidential candidate has any plan or clue how to normalize the trend which assures fiscal collapse for the United States.”

As I wrote last month, “for years, the national debt has been a massive – yet distant – problem.”

“It was something for future generations to worry about, and so sadly – during the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s – generations of politicians of both parties simply refused to worry about it,” I added. “Republican and Democrat alike, they continued to spend with reckless abandon.”

Both parties own this problem… and both 2024 campaigns, sadly, are part of the problem.

***

THE STATEMENT…

(U.S. Treasury)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

