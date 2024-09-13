Ray Tanner On The Way Out As Gamecock Athletics Director

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner – who has spent an uneven twelve years at the helm of the Gamecocks’ sports programs – is stepping down from his post in the near future, according to multiple media reports.

News of Tanner’s decision to resign was first reported by David Cloninger of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier.

Follow-up reporting from The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper included a statement from Tanner confirming the news.

“For a while now, I have thought there’s going to come a time for Carolina to get a new athletics director, and the president and I have had those conversations,” Tanner said in the statement. “There was interest for me to remain at the university. I agreed to stay in a new role because of my passion for this university, this city and this state.”

A nationwide search for a new athletics director will begin in December, with Tanner remaining at his current post until a replacement is found. At that point, the 66-year-old Smithfield, North Carolina native will shift to a new position within the University’s administration.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

