‘You Got a Vendetta’: Bowen Turner Arrest Video Released

The circumstances surrounding the recent arrest of notorious South Carolina “fortunate son” Bowen Turner became much clearer following the release of an incident report and multiple videos by the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by FITSNews.

Turner – an accused teen rapist whose repeated coddling by the South Carolina “justice” system sparked calls for reform – was charged with resisting arrest, open container, driving under the influence (DUI), disorderly conduct and a seatbelt violation following a collision in Florence County on March 9, 2024

According to the incident report, Turner was driving a black Chevy pickup truck with a utility trailer towing an ATV when, according to a witness, he crossed the center line of the road and flipped his vehicle multiple times after overcorrecting. Dashcam video released by SCHP show a heavily damaged vehicle resting on an embankment very close to a line of large trees. Following the collision, Turner was transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

The investigating officers noted “multiple beer cans and mini fireball liquor bottles” scattered across the scene – ostensibly having flown from the truck during the accident. Inside the vehicle, officers found “more beers and containers of alcohol” along with indications the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

SCHP Trooper Sierra Calomeris met Turner at the hospital to continue the investigation. When Calomeris asked Turner if he had been involved in a collision, he stated he had not. A nurse working at the hospital informed the trooper Turner was in fact involved in an accident and had been brought to the facility by emergency medical services. When questioned as to why he denied being in an accident, Turner replied he didn’t know why he said that – and informed Calomaris he would not provide his name to her and requested an attorney.

After informing him he wasn’t yet under arrest, he identified himself as “Bo Turner”, provided Calomaris with his date of birth and told her he didn’t remember what happened. Trooper Calomeris noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from Turner and asked if he would agree to a field sobriety test. Due to possible head and neck injuries, the doctor treating Turner stated it would be best if he remained seated. After failing the portions of the field sobriety tests she was able to conduct with Turner seated, Calomeris informed Turner he under arrest and read him his Miranda rights.

After Turner responded, “You cannot arrest me and I’m not going to jail,” Calomaris requested hospital security come to the room as a precaution. Turner then proceeded to take off his neck collar and try to leave the hospital “while screaming, using profane language while suspected to be under the influence and being disorderly.”

Unable to handcuff Turner yet due to possible injuries, Calomeris reported Turner then attempted to leave through a locked window while using the restroom. Upon being cleared medically by the doctor, Calomeris informed Turner again that he was under the arrest and proceeded to attempt to place handcuffs on him — requiring additional officers to help when he resisted.

Turner’s antics continued during the transportation to the Florence County Detention Center. The video from inside Calomeris’ patrol car shows a handcuffed Turner in an unbuttoned shirt and boxers screaming slurs at the female trooper while continuously stating he was being arrested for no reason and claiming she had a personal vendetta against him.

At one point in the video, Turner asks the Trooper, “Why you acting like this, man? What do you got against me?” Calomeris calmly responds that she doesn’t have anything against him and he yells back at her, “Quit fu**ing lying,” then quickly apologizes before beginning to argue with her again.

Due to his behavior at the hospital and random bursts of anger, Calomeris requested Florence County deputies meet them at the jail to deescalate the situation. According to her report, after arriving at the Florence County Jail, Turner continued uttering profanity as well as sizing up the other officers stating “if he wasn’t in handcuffs things would be different.”

After repeated complaints about the handcuffs, Calomeris loosened them after which “he immediately pulled his hand back and stated he hasn’t been arrested so he doesn’t have to give it back.”

On March 11, 2024, Florence County Magistrate judge Jerry Rivers set Turner’s bond at $1,000 for resisting arrest and $1,500 for the other charges, but he remained in custody pending another hearing because of the conditions of his supervised release from prison. According to SCDC records, Turner is now back in SCDC custody at Kirkland Correctional Institution. Turner’s first court appearance is set for May 1, 2024.

Turner’s latest brush with the law serves as a nagging reminder of the leniency that has cushioned his criminal history – sparing him meaningful consequences while his victims continued to suffer the devastation of his misdeeds.

Over a period of a little more than a year in 2018-2019, Turner was accused of three sexual assaults against three different young women in three different counties. He was ultimately sentenced by former S.C. circuit court judge Markley Dennis to five years of probation after the charges were whittled down to one count of first degree assault and battery in Orangeburg County. Prosecutors in the office of S.C. second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks failed to bring charges against Turner over another sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Calhoun County.

Despite receiving a sweetheart deal, Turner could not keep his nose clean. Following a Mother’s Day incident in 2022 in Orangeburg, he was charged with public disorderly conduct, violation of probation, threatening a public employee and being a minor in possession of alcohol. It was this incident which ultimately led to Turner’s probation being revoked in July 2022.

Turner was represented on his sexual assault charges by powerful S.C. Senate minority leader Brad Hutto. In fact, Hutto gained infamy when he slut-shamed one of Turner’s alleged victims. Court records suggest that multiple attorneys, judges and solicitors were part of the process that led to Turner’s lenient sentencing and subsequent re-offenses. His case first appeared before now-retired judge Casey Manning – who has since been at the heart of several “Palmetto Injustice” scandals

One of the women assaulted by Turner, Dallas Stoller, tragically took her own life on November 14, 2021, due to the emotional and psychological trauma she endured and subsequent bullying from members of the Orangeburg community.

Stay tuned for updates as we await word on the disposition of the latest round of charges against Turner …

