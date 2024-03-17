Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Bowen Turner

Turner’s ability to evade serious consequences for his actions has raised questions about the integrity of the system.

Bowen Turner – an accused teen rapist whose repeated coddling by the South Carolina “justice” system sparked calls for reform – remains incarcerated in Florence County after being charged with resisting arrest at the scene of a vehicular collision. Turner was previously charged with open container, driving under the influence (DUI), disorderly conduct and a seatbelt violation in connection with the incident, which took place on March 9, 2024.

Based on court records, his blood alcohol concentration registered above the legal limit.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) is tracking the 21-year-old – who was supposed to be under “intense supervision” in Orangeburg County following his release from prison on November 15, 2023 at the conclusion of a sixteen-month stay.

Turner was granted parole in November – long before his original release date of April 7, 2026.

The latest charge related to Turner’s most recent arrest was pending in earlier reports. Two of the five charges against him were originally filed as traffic violations under the jurisdiction of magistrate court in Timmonsville, S.C. All five have subsequently been transferred to the state for criminal prosecution.

Turner’s first court appearance is set for May 1, 2024.

Turner’s latest brush with the law serves as a nagging reminder of the leniency that has cushioned his criminal history – sparing him meaningful consequences while his victims continued to suffer the devastation of his misdeeds.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Over a period of a little more than a year in 2018-2019, Turner was accused of three sexual assaults against three different young women in three different counties. He was ultimately sentenced by former S.C. circuit court judge Markley Dennis to five years of probation after the charges were whittled down to one count of first degree assault and battery in Orangeburg County. Prosecutors in the office of S.C. second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks failed to bring charges against Turner over another sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Calhoun County.

Despite receiving a sweetheart deal, Turner could not keep his nose clean. Following a Mother’s Day incident in 2022 in Orangeburg, he was charged with public disorderly conduct, violation of probation, threatening a public employee and being a minor in possession of alcohol. It was this incident which ultimately led to Turner’s probation being revoked in July 2022.

Turner was represented on his sexual assault charges by powerful S.C. Senate minority leader Brad Hutto. In fact, Hutto gained infamy when he slut-shamed one of Turner’s alleged victims. Court records suggest that multiple attorneys, judges and solicitors were part of the process that led to Turner’s lenient sentencing and subsequent re-offenses. His case first appeared before now-retired judge Casey Manning – who has since been at the heart of several “Palmetto Injustice” scandals

One of the women assaulted by Turner, Dallas Stoller, tragically took her own life on November 14, 2021, due to the emotional and psychological trauma she endured and subsequent bullying from members of the Orangeburg community.

Stay tuned for updates as we await word on the disposition of the latest round of charges against Turner …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

