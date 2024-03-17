Manhunt Over: South Carolina Suspect Apprehended In Albuquerque

“We are grateful his rampage has come to an end …”

A career criminal from South Carolina sought in connection with two murders on opposite ends of the country was taken into custody on Sunday following a foot pursuit and a shootout with police in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jaremy Smith – 33, of Marion, S.C. – was captured by deputies of the Bernalillo County sheriff’s office after a gas station attendant recognized him and called in the tip, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“We are grateful that his rampage has come to an end,” Bernalillo County sheriff John Allen said.

Smith is facing multiple charges (including murder) in connection with the slaying of New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer Justin Hare on Friday. He is also a person of interest in connection with the murder of Florence County, S.C. emergency medical technician Phonesia Machado-Fore – whose body was discovered near the South Carolina-North Carolina border on Friday evening.

Bernalillo deputies responded Sunday morning to a report of a “description that matched that of Jaremy Smith. This report was received shortly after 7:00 a.m. MDT Sunday from a “vigilant store clerk at a Murphy’s gas station” located at 2730 Sunshine W Plaza Drive – approximately two miles southwest of downtown Albuquerque.

“Deputies located Smith walking on Unser Boulevard and established a perimeter in a nearby residential neighborhood in the area of Dennis Chavez Boulevard and Unser,” a release from the sheriff’s office noted. “A foot pursuit ensued, and shots were fired, striking Smith who was then taken into custody without further incident. Smith was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.”

No law enforcement officers or citizens were harmed in the shootout that preceded Smith’s apprehension.

“We are deeply relieved to report that no deputies were harmed during the apprehension,” the sheriff’s statement continued. “The quick actions and bravery of the involved deputies brought a swift conclusion to a search that weighed heavily on our community and law enforcement colleagues.”

(Click to view)

Jaremy Smith (NMSP)

Smith’s apprehension took place approximately 160 miles from the scene of Friday’s fatal shooting of Hare, a 35-year-old officer with six years on the force. At approximately 5:00 a.m. MDT on Friday (March 15, 2024), Hare was dispatched to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle on a remote stretch of Interstate 40 approximately nine miles southwest of Tucumcari, New Mexico. According to New Mexico police chief Troy Weisler, the motorist had a flat tire and was attempting to wave down passers-by.

After Hare parked his squad car behind the disabled vehicle – a white 2011 BMW 335i with South Carolina emergency services plates – Smith approached the passenger window and initiated a conversation. As Hare was offering to assist Smith in repairing the flat tire – or alternately giving him a lift into town to get it fixed – Smith “without warning pulled out a firearm and shot officer Hare,” according to Weisler.

“The suspect then walked to the driver’s side (of the vehicle) and shot officer Hare again,” Weisler continued. “He then pushed officer Hare into the passenger seat and drove away in (his) patrol unit – which was abandoned a short time later.”

Jaremy Smith (NMSP)

Smith’s apprehension took place approximately 1,560 miles from Lake View, S.C., which is where Machado-Fore’s body was found on Friday evening at approximately 6:15 p.m. EDT. Machado-Fore was the owner of the white BMW left by Smith at the scene of officer Hare’s murder. No details regarding her death have been released – nor have any charges been filed in connection with it.

Machado-Fore, 52, was a sergeant with the Florence County emergency medical services division. She had served with the unit since 2017, and was remembered by her colleagues as having “a servant’s heart” and as someone who “genuinely loved people.”

“Her infectious laughter, quick wit, and devious smile were part of who she was as a person, coworker, and friend,” a statement posted by the division noted. “While she may not always agree with you, you knew that she would be there for you if you needed anything. Phonesia would strive, every day, to be the best person she could and to take care of others.”

(Click to view)

Phonesia Machado-Fore (Facebook)

Investigators with the Marion County sheriff’s office are continuing their work on Machado-Fore’s case, assisted by federal, state and local assets.

“I am overwhelmed with relief knowing that Jaremy Smith is in custody,” Marion County sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement. “Our hearts are not only heavy for our own loss here in the Pee Dee region but for the loss of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare.”

Wallace added his office would not waver in its “dedication and determination to solve the murder of Phonesia Machado-Fore.”

As for the investigation into officer Hare’s murder, New Mexico police have charged Smith with the following crimes: First degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

(Click to view)

Justin Hare (NMSP)

“We said we would bring Jaremy Smith to justice,” Weisler told reporters. “There was nowhere he could run, that there was nowhere he could hide. Today, thanks to our community, to our fellow law enforcement partners, we were able to do that.”

Smith has a lengthy criminal record in South Carolina dating back to 2007. That record includes a 2014 escape from the Marion County detention center as he was awaiting trial on various charges linked to an armed robbery. Smith was released from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) on December 1, 2023.

“At this time, Marion County sheriff’s office has no charges on Jaremy Smith,” Wallace said. “Therefore, he will remain in the custody of New Mexico State Police to face charges in the murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare.”

New Mexico abolished capital punishment in 2009. Eight years ago, former governor Susanna Martinez attempted to bring it back in cases of child murder, the murder of prison employees by inmates and the murder of on-duty police officers – however that bill died in the New Mexico Senate.

South Carolina law provides for capital punishment – but the Palmetto State has not executed an inmate since 2011 owing to the unavailability of the drugs necessary to carry out lethal injections. It has since obtained those drugs – and passed legislation providing for alternative forms of execution – however court challenges are blocking the resumption of executions.

