Thomas Ravenel Shares His Father’s Dying Wisdom

Arthur Ravenel Jr. (a.k.a. “Cousin Arthur”) will be remembered for many things: Becoming one of the first Democrats to switch to the Republican party, securing funding for the iconic bridge over the Cooper River that bears his name and his lifelong fondness for the Confederate States of America.

He will also be remembered for siring Thomas Ravenel – a once-promising GOP statewide elected official who has seen his career as a politician (and as a reality television star) implode spectacularly.

This week, Ravenel put his own spin on his father’s legacy – recalling one of their final conversations prior to the latter’s passing on January 16, 2023 at the ripe old age of 95.

The focus of this particular father-and-son chat? The younger Ravenel’s former girlfriend and reality television co-star, Kathryn Dennis.

According to the 61-year-old real estate developer, he recited to his dying dad “a litany of problems Kathryn had created for me.”

“I remember he listened very patiently and when I was finished he took a deep breath and then began to speak and I was expected something very profound,” Ravenel recalled. “He said, ‘well Thomas, was the pussy worth it?’ Later, I realized that was an extremely profound statement.”

Thomas Ravenel‘s since-deleted social media message recalling a conversation with his late father, Arthur Ravenel Jr. (X)

Ravenel removed the tweet on Friday, replacing it with one announcing the passing of his brother – William Ravenel.

Elected treasurer of South Carolina in 2006, Ravenel was forced to resign the following year after being arrested on federal drug charges. He eventually pleaded guilty in connection with that case and served ten months in a federal prison. The Ravenel investigation also ensnared Pierre Manigault, the owner of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier. However, Manigault was never charged.

Prior to being elected treasurer, Ravenel ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2004 as a Republican – finishing third in a GOP primary election. In 2014 he attempted a comeback as a petition candidate for the U.S. Senate, finishing a distant third place in that year’s general election.

Along the way, he spent five years as the male lead on the Bravo TV reality show, Southern Charm.

“Prior to his 2007 arrest, Ravenel was viewed as one of the rising stars of the South Carolina Republican party – a telegenic, intelligent advocate for limited government,” I noted last December.

Since then? The 61-year-old has become a cautionary tale on par with former Palmetto State governor Mark Sanford.

In September 2018, Ravenel was arrested and charged with second degree assault and battery in connection with an alleged sexual assault against the former nanny of his two young children. A year later he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and was given a thirty-day suspended sentence (meaning he did not have to serve any jail time).

Approving this controversial sentence? Notorious S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price … who has a long history of accommodating individuals accused of violent crimes against women.

Documents published in the aftermath of the agreement raised even more questions about the circumstances surrounding Ravenel’s plea deal.

Three years ago, Ravenel moved to Aiken from his plantation on Edisto Island. He purchased the 10,000-square foot home on a six-acre lot off of Whiskey Road in 2020. The former politician recently won a contentious battle for sole custody of the two children he shares with Dennis.

While Ravenel was able to avoid any serious adverse legal consequences in connection with the sexual assault allegations filed against him, he has continued to vehemently dispute them – challenging the version of events laid out by his former nanny, Dawn Ledwell.

Just this week, Ravenel wrote that this reporter was “constantly texting” his victim – whom he claimed “lied about me raping her.”

In addition to disparaging his victim, Ravenel slammed this author.

“Will has zero journalistic integrity and is a flat out loser and a liar,” Ravenel wrote.

Thomas Ravenel’s since-deleted social media message accusing his assault victim of lying. (X)

Ravenel pinned this message to his account on X, but – like the message recalling his conversation with his late father – he deleted it upon announcing the death of his brother on Friday morning.

Ravenel has steadfastly denied sexually assaulting Ledwell, but in a July 2019 affidavit (.pdf) he admitted to making “an unwelcome advance” toward her “while she was babysitting my daughter.”

According to Ravenel, Ledwell “perceived my unwelcome advance as an assault.”

“While I did not intentionally assault her, I did apologize to her,” Ravenel said. “I behaved improperly and caused her immediate and lasting emotional distress.”

“I unqualifiedly apologize for having done so,” Ravenel added.

