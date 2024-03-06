Texas Voters Take A Stand Against Unconstitutional Wars

Former United States president Donald Trump won a sweeping Super Tuesday victory in Texas – one of more than a dozen states in which he thoroughly trounced his lone remaining rival, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump’s resounding win – which finally chased Haley from the 2024 race – marked yet another popular repudiation of her corporate-sponsored, special interest-subsidized brand of “Republicanism.” More importantly, in the Lone Star State it coincided with a decisive rebuke of the costly, outdated (and self-serving) interventionist foreign policy Haley has been pimping for years.

At last count, Trump garnered 1,803,530 votes (or 77.9 percent of ballots cast) in Texas – winning 141 of its 161 delegates. All of those numbers are expected to go up once the final tally is recorded.

In addition to making its presidential preference known (emphatically, at that), Texans also weighed in on thirteen different non-binding ballot referendums. Among them? Proposition six – which addressed America’s policy of waging wars without a congressional declaration.

You know … endless wars. Or … wars that ended poorly. Or proxy wars.

Anyway, here was the specific wording of the proposition:

“The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war.”

According to the group Texans for Fiscal Responsibility – which urged a “yes” vote on the proposition – prohibiting unconstitutional deployments is every bit as much about dollars and cents as it is about adhering to our nation’s founding principles.

“The Texas National Guard, significantly funded by Texas taxpayers, should not be deployed into harm’s way in a foreign conflict, without Congress fulfilling its constitutional duty and officially declaring war,” the group noted. “The Texas National Guard should be home in Texas, available to support the needs of Texas and Texas taxpayers, unless a constitutional war is declared.”

Speaking of those needs, the Texas Guard has been on the front line of governor Greg Abbott‘s recent push to secure the state’s border with Mexico – a job at which the administration of president Joe Biden has failed miserably.

(Texas National Guard)

Texas National Guard troops support barrier construction and reinforcement. (Texas National Guard)

How did the measure fare? It won. Bigly. A whopping 1,863,870 Texans – or 84 percent of those who turned out on Tuesday – voted in support of proposition six. Bring Our Troops Home – a national group which has been pushing similar referendums in other states – hailed the outcome as “a clear repudiation of endless undeclared wars” as well as an “encouraging sign that the days of illegal and unconstitutional war is coming to an end.”

“The citizens of Texas have spoken with one unifying voice,” said Dan McKnight, chairman of the national group. “They are demanding an end to unconstitutional wars and a return to adherence to the Constitution. This vote is both an affirmation and a warning. The voters have affirmed their dedication to the Constitution.”

Indeed …

As a strident opponent of unnecessary interventionism, it is refreshing to see voters speak clearly and unambiguously against the failed policies of the past – as well as the failed politicians pushing those policies (and doing so for personal gain). Hopefully the decisive victory of proposition six – and the decisive defeat of warmongering neoconservative Nikki Haley – will be a double blow in support of constitutional, fiscally responsible foreign policy.

