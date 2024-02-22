Now Joe Biden Is Getting Serious About The Immigration Crisis?

The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden is reportedly considering “executive action” in response to the worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple national media outlets are reporting.

That’s right … the same president who halted construction of a border wall, actively circumvented immigration law and recently endorsed mass amnesty for illegal aliens has apparently found religion on border security. In fact, Biden is considering invoking a federal statute his predecessor Donald Trump used repeatedly during his administration.

The statute – section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 – gives presidents authority “to suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens” whenever they find that “the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Ironically, in addition to halting construction on the border wall, Biden’s executive orders also restricted his ability to invoke section 212(f).

Biden’s sudden recalibration of his border policy comes as America is buckling under the strain of an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration at its southern border – a crisis most would deem as definitionally “detrimental” to national interests.

The nation concurs …

According to new polling from the Pew Research Center, 78 percent of Americans believe the influx of illegal aliens at the southern border is either a “crisis” ( 45 percent ) or a “major problem” ( 32 percent ) for the country. Meanwhile, 80 percent believe the federal government is doing a “bad job” of handling the situation – including 45 percent who say it is doing a “very bad job.”

Of interest? A supermajority of Democrats – 79 percent – say government is mishandling the situation.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, a shocking 7.3 million southwest land border encounters have been recorded since Biden took office in 2021. That total does not include the millions of “got-aways” – or illegal immigrants whose crossings are observed but who are never detained. It also fails to include the number of undetected illegal alien crossings at the border.

“Mass immigration is completely destroying our country,” conservative commentator Tucker Carlson noted this week.

Mass immigration is completely destroying our country. Why is no one doing anything about it? Because they’re afraid of ending up like Lydia Brimelow. pic.twitter.com/B5B0bh6t5O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 20, 2024

He’s right …

In addition to the national security threat posed by this mass undocumented invasion, American infrastructure cannot support all of these new arrivals … nor can American taxpayers afford them.

According to a report (.pdf) published last November by the U.S. House homeland security committee, the annual cost of housing and providing for “known got-aways and illegal aliens who have been released into the country (since Biden became president)” is a staggering $451 billion . Per year.

And that was several million illegal aliens ago …

Trump has vowed to implement corrective actions if he is elected president this fall, but as my outlet has previously reported he wasn’t always as good as his word on this issue. That must change in the event he receives another term in office.

“Whoever takes the oath of office in January 2025 must finish a border wall, dramatically de-incentivize illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens en masse,” I wrote last fall. “There is simply no other option if we hope to maintain the integrity or solvency of the American Republic.”

