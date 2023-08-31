Nikki Haley’s Warmongering Has Made Her Rich

Earlier this month, our media outlet reported on some shady financial activity involving the husband of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley – one of the 2024 “Republican” candidates for the American presidency.

Our report was basically a follow-up on material exclusively reported by William Bredderman of The Daily Beast – material which should have sparked a scandal but which instead was greeted by the mainstream media with a resounding yawn.

According to Bredderman, an estimated $500,000 of Michael Haley‘s net worth is tied to “an apparent shell entity tied to a government contractor seeking tax credits from her successor’s administration.”

The entity – Allied Defense LLC – was incorporated on January 22, 2021 in South Carolina. It has used multiple Lowcountry addresses for its business location in the past – including the address of a Kiawah Island mansion purchased by the Haleys in 2019 for $2.4 million .

According to small business filings uncovered by Bredderman, the firm is involved in the “design and manufacturing of military vehicles,” and has specifically been “registered to export vehicles to Taiwan.”

The more we dug on this story, the worse it sat with us … especially considering the Haleys’ history of such underhanded self-dealing. Last summer, senior editor Mark Maremont of The Wall Street Journal filed a report detailing how Michael Haley was gifted secret ownership shares in a company tied to the Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain, N.C.

“The stakes held by the politically connected people were masked from public view through several layers of corporations and limited-liability companies,” Maremont noted.

They hid the shares, in other words … which I referred to as definitional “pay-to-play.”

The real scandal, though, lies in the fact Haley – the most unbridled warmonger in the 2024 presidential field – has been overtly saber-rattling in support of the precise foreign entanglement which would enrich her husband (and her) to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

“Don’t wait for something to happen in Taiwan,” she told an audience in New Hampshire earlier this summer. “Do it now. Make sure our allies are working with them to make sure they have the equipment now, to make sure they have the ammunition now.”

The equipment? Like those military vehicles?

Last week, Haley’s financial ties to the military-industrial complex she breathlessly extols was detailed in another excellent piece of investigative journalism from Lee Fang. Fang’s piece explored “the curious background of Haley, who went from near negligible wealth – with virtually no assets or investments other than a bank account with less than $15,000 in 2017 and up to $1 million in debt – to a sizable fortune.”

According to Fang, Haley’s warmongering has helped her (and her husband) amass a net worth of more than $12 million .

“Haley became wealthy in large part from her ties to a network of defense interests and hawkish advocacy organizations tied to U.S. and Israeli intelligence officials,” Fang wrote. “Haley’s primary income, aside from speaking engagements, is from United Against a Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group shrouded in secrecy.”

Haley has also been paid handsomely to consult for Prism Global Management, a company with ties to the hardcore neocon America’s Frontier Fund as well as In-Q-Tel, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)’s venture capital nonprofit.

This is the literal belly of the beast, people … and Haley’s presence therein is yet another reminder that she remains squarely in the pockets of those seeking to profit from the reckless application of American military muscle abroad.

“(Haley) valorizes U.S. military intervention abroad with the rhetoric of humanitarian causes,” Fang wrote, noting understatedly that “such justifications for U.S. foreign policy are rarely applied in a consistent way.”

The grim reality? Neocon politicians like Haley (and Lindsey Graham and the late John McCain) have a costly lust for spending other people’s blood and treasure to pad the pockets of their wealthy military donors.

And in Haley’s case, to pad her own pockets …

Never mind what World Wars we might start … or how many trillions of dollars we don’t have might get flushed down the toilet.

Given my personal history with Haley, I’ve done my best not to unfairly criticize her since she announced her candidacy for the American presidency. In fact, I praised her earlier in the campaign (and more recently) for staking out some important ideological ground on the issue of entitlement spending. Also, where she has shown promise in the polls, I’ve reported on that – and will continue to do so.

But the truth remains: This is a dangerous politician. One whose policies would endanger this country. The fact she has a clear self-interest in advancing them? That’s frankly something Haley needs to be called to account for.

