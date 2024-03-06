Nikki Haley Never Had A Chance

Nikki Haley never had a path to victory in the 2024 presidential election. Sure, there was a moment when she almost had a path … but her window closed just as quickly as it opened.

And once it closed, the race was over.

After her early-state momentum evaporated, Haley was eviscerated by Donald Trump in her own backyard – then she got completely curb-stomped by the former president on Super Tuesday. The former South Carolina governor won just one of fifteen states yesterday – Vermont – while the former president put up stunning margins of victory in Alaska ( +76 percent ), Alabama ( +70 percent ), Oklahoma ( +66 percent ), California ( +61 percent ), Texas ( +61 percent ), Tennessee ( +58 percent ), Arkansas ( +58 percent ) and North Carolina ( +51 percent ).

More importantly, Trump hauled in 772 additional GOP delegates compared to Haley’s 46 – giving him 1,057 delegates in total (just shy of the 1,215 delegates necessary to capture his party’s nomination).

***

***

Haley’s message throughout the primary was that voters didn’t want a rematch between Trump and U.S. president Joe Biden. Maybe not … but they definitely don’t want her, either.

“I don’t play for second,” Haley said last spring during a town hall in Iowa. “I never have; I’m not going to start.”

That’s how it started. How’d it wind up?

Well, prior to her stinging ‘First in the South’ home state rebuke – and her Super Tuesday decapitation – Haley actually got beat by “none of the above” in Nevada last month. In other words she finished in second place … against no one.

Why did Haley lose so badly? Why couldn’t she gain traction going up against a former president who left the White House with 57.9 percent of America disapproving of him (and only 38.6 percent approving)? And a current president who is putting up almost identical numbers?

That’s a worthwhile question to ask …

(Click to view)

Nikki Haley speaks to her South Carolina supporters prior to the Palmetto State’s ‘First in the South’ presidential primary. (Facebook)

There’s been a lot of discussion lately about Trump unifying the GOP (which he hasn’t) – or the far left purposefully weaponizing the levers of justice against him last spring hoping to rally GOP rank-and-file toward him (which they did). But lost in those machinations is a conversation about why Haley failed – aside from the fact 92 percent of her Virginia voters apparently approve of Biden as president, according to exit polls, and 87 percent are happy with the way things are going in the United States right now.

Haley’s core problem? No one trusted her.

Why not?

Because she’s untrustworthy.

And I’m not just referring to her shady family financial activity, for-profit-warmongering or opportunistic flip-flopping, either. Hell, Haley’s very entry into the race was a lie.

“I would not run if President Trump ran,” she told reporter Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press in April of 2021.

Asked point blank by Kinnard whether she would support another Trump presidential bid, Haley responded “yes.”

***

Trump is still waiting on Haley to make good on that pledge … as is the Republican Party, which allowed her to participate in its primary process and appear onstage at five of its sanctioned debates based on a promise she would endorse the party’s eventual nominee.

Will she?

“No. I think I’ll make what decision I want to make,” Haley said during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press.

Haley’s inability to honor her word is the reason so many of Trump’s closest allies moved so decisively two months ago to shut down any conversation of her as a possible vice presidential nominee – something Trump was clearly considering as Haley was at the zenith of her national influence.

“No one trusts Haley … or for that matter some of the very dangerous people who are propping her up (and making her rich),” I wrote back in January. “Let me be clear: I’m not saying they don’t trust that Haley wouldn’t stab Trump in the back politically, I’m saying they don’t trust that she (and her backers) wouldn’t actually stab him. Like, literally.”

In far too many elections (almost every election, sadly), voting for a politician comes down to proverbial poison picking. The lesser of two evils. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Many Americans feel that way about the choice between Trump and Biden.

Yet while affinity, esteem and trust in the two presumptive major party nominees is at an all-time low, both of these vilified politicians can say one thing without fear of contraction: Voters trust them more than they do Nikki Haley …

Which tells you all you need to know about why her candidacy failed so spectacularly …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

