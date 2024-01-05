Alex Murdaugh’s Former Law Firm, Partners Dismissed From Civil Complaint

Former colleagues of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – and the law firm that employed them – have been dismissed from a civil suit alleging bad faith and a conspiracy that they say resulted in a law firm client being deprived of settlement funds.

Also dismissed as a defendant in the case was the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), a government-run hospital system in the Palmetto State.

According to a stipulation of dismissal filed in Hampton County, S.C. on January 3, 2024, attorneys on both sides of the complaint agreed to dismiss attorney Ronnie Crosby, attorney William Barnes III and the law firm formerly known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Elzroth & Detrick (PMPED).

Murdaugh remains a defendant in the suit – as does disgraced banker Russell Laffitte and the financial institution he formerly led, Palmetto State Bank (PSB).

Originally filed in October 2022, the lawsuit is based on the belief that Manuel Santis-Cristiani – a resident of Chiapas, Mexico – was not paid all he was owed after Murdaugh and PMPED negotiated the outcome of a product liability lawsuit on his behalf following a 2008 motor vehicle accident in Colleton County.

***

Murdaugh associate Blanca Simpson acted as translator during mediation in this case – and was also present at the bank on November 15, 2016 when Russell Laffitte wired settlement funds to Santis-Cristiani.

According to court filings, Simpson noticed a discrepancy between the amount of funds referenced in the settlement agreement and the amount paid to Santis-Cristiani. PMPED later discovered that $70,000 held back from the settlement to cover Santis-Cristiani’s medical bills was instead stolen by Alex Murdaugh. After Cristiani filed the lawsuit, PMPED placed the missing money in escrow – and MUSC became interpleaders to the case.

As a condition of the stipulation of dismissal, Santis-Cristiani and his attorneys will be paid the $70,000 .

The case had been scheduled for a motions hearing in Hampton County on January 16, 2024 in the courtroom of S.C. circuit court judge Carmen Mullen, but the motions to be reviewed were directed at the now-dismissed law firm defendants.

It is unclear now whether that hearing will be held, or whether Mullen – who has been implicated in connection with several questionable settlements tied to Murdaugh’s firm – should be sitting in judgment of any cases tied to this law firm.

***

THE STIPULATION …

(Via: S.C. Fourteenth Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

