Nikki Haley: Trojan Horse?

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley‘s campaign for the American presidency brought in a whopping $24 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 – more than twice what it raised during the previous quarter and more than three times what it took in the quarter before that.

Haley’s campaign also had an impressive $14.5 million on hand as of January 1, 2024, cementing her status as the No. 2 candidate in the GOP field behind former U.S. president Donald Trump.

That’s a “surge,” people … well, assuming we can trust the numbers. But based on Haley’s new deep-pocketed backers (see here and here), I think that’s a safe bet. Her campaign is officially “too big to fail,” it would seem.

“This is a two-person race between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump,” Haley’s campaign said in a statement accompanying the haul.

Is that true? It certainly could be …

While money is indeed the lifeblood of politics – and a key indicator of momentum in a political race – it could also wind up being a double-edged sword for Haley, who has been dogged by allegations of cronyism for years. Increasingly, people are following the money and asking whether candidates who benefit personally from their positions are truly speaking for themselves – or on behalf of their self-interest.

Not surprisingly, Haley’s special interest-fueled ascent has the #NeverNikki crowd around Trump fired up as they vie to keep her not only from claiming the GOP nomination, but also from being considered as Trump’s potential 2024 running mate.

Two of the leading #NeverNikki voices – conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – teamed up for an interview earlier this week in which they asserted Haley was the true deep state alternative to incumbent U.S. president Joe Biden. Not California governor Gavin Newsom … or former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama … but Haley, a “Republican.”

“If you’re smart, maybe you subvert the other party,” Carlson said. “Maybe you back a Republican candidate who’s actually a Democrat. Whose priorities are identical to yours. And of course they’ve found one: Her name is Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley is a liberal. She is all in on the four tenets of neoliberalism which are: White guilt, a finance-based economy, mass immigration and endless neocon wars.”

“Strip away all the outward characteristics, and Nikki Haley is identical in her priorities to Joe Biden and the people who back Joe Biden,” Carlson continued.

Ramaswamy concurred, referring to Haley as a “Trojan horse” and a “puppet” for the Democratic party – echoing criticisms he leveled at her during the most recent presidential debate in Alabama.

You thought Democrats were going to dump Biden for Gavin Newsom, but they're not. They're backing Nikki Haley instead. pic.twitter.com/KcpNMFdZAm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 3, 2024

“Where I thought this was going was Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama or whichever other puppet they’re trotting out to replace Biden,” Ramaswamy said. “I think what’s become clear to me now (as) I’m in the thick of this GOP primary, is that the real puppet they’re trotting out isn’t Gavin Newsom, it isn’t Michelle Obama … it’s Nikki, actually.”

“I think the true puppet masters, the thing about them, is they’re fundamentally nonpartisan in nature,” Ramaswamy continued. “There’s a few things they care about: Keeping the foreign war machine humming is high on the list. Keeping the administrative state’s control of the United States is also high on the list. They’ve found a much more convenient puppet within the Republican Party itself. They have their core objectives, and Nikki makes for a far better Trojan horse to actually accomplish that objective than anybody else.”

Haley is set to square off next Wednesday (January 10, 2024) in a head-to-head debate against former Florida governor Ron DeSantis at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump was invited to attend the forum, but has declined to participate in any of the GOP undercard battles thus far.

DeSantis is clearly ready for the scrape …

“I think she’s had a very difficult time recently because she has been pumped up by liberal media, which I understand — she’s the liberal candidate running,” DeSantis told Fox News earlier this week.

Count on our media outlet to provide coverage of the Haley-DeSantis exchange as the GOP primary process moves inexorably toward a “First in the South” showdown here in the Palmetto State on February 24, 2024.

