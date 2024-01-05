Murdaugh Retrial Hearing: Interview With Lauren Taylor

Over the next few weeks, our media outlet will be providing extensive coverage of the upcoming retrial hearing for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

As part of our coverage, we will be sitting down with legal experts from across the Palmetto State – and beyond – to get their impressions of the proceedings. Our first guest? South Carolina attorney Lauren Taylor.

There’s a reason we’re featuring Taylor first. Well, several reasons, really.

For starters, as you will see from watching this clip, she’s brilliant. Experienced. Insightful. She’s also polished, professional and well-rounded as a lawyer. With more than a dozen years under her belt as a criminal, family and personal injury attorney, Taylor can speak authoritatively on all the angles touched by the Murdaugh case – including the context in which it exists within the Palmetto State’s judicial system.

Which she did masterfully in this interview …

She’s also unbiased and analytical – not involved in any way, shape or form with the parties or their attorneys/ allies. In other words, she’s able to offer insightful, dispassionate assessments of the arguments made by all of the participants to this process free from preconception. This, in fact, is her first interview on the Murdaugh case – a definitional “fresh take.”

We’re also featuring Taylor first because she’s going to be part of our coverage moving forward – including (we hope) as a participant on panel discussions involving other guests. In other words, we’re looking forward to her not only sharing her unique insights on this process with our audience – but helping us frame the discussion moving forward with our future guests.

Stay tuned for many more of these conversations as we ramp up our retrial hearing coverage in the days and weeks to come …

