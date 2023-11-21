Holiday Bombshell: Son Of Colleton County Clerk Of Court Arrested

As millions of Americans prepare their tables for the Thanksgiving holiday, one seat within Colleton County, South Carolina could go unoccupied due to an ongoing criminal investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

This Tuesday – November 21, 2023 – Jeffrey Colton Hill was arrested by deputies of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. As of 4:28 p.m. EST, the 34-year-old – who goes by “Colt” – was booked into the Colleton County detention center, according to detainee records.

Charges have yet to be posted, but sources familiar with the arrest warrant indicate there is one single count tied to a broad eavesdropping statute.

As FITSNews previously reported, SLED was requested by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone to investigate allegations of misconduct from within the county administration’s technology department.

The focus of that investigation? Hill, who is currently listed as the county’s technology director.

If you recognize Hill’s last name from our sweeping (and ongoing) coverage of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga — it’s likely because his mother is none other than Becky Hill, clerk of court for Colleton County. Becky Hill was the official who oversaw convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s six-week double murder trial – which was an international spectacle. She was also the one who announced his guilty verdicts to the world – and who recollected her remembrances from the proceedings in a book published four months ago.

Since publishing her memoir — Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders — and appearing in a Netflix documentary concerning the trial, Hill has been accused by Murdaugh’s attorneys of jury tampering. The allegations, made public by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin in early September, were part of their recent motion for a new trial.

Hill has denied the allegations and retained the counsel of Justin Bamberg and Will Lewis. Also, initial reports related to the jury tampering allegations hint there is some substance to her denials. Hill also specifically denied the allegations in a sworn affidavit filed by state prosecutors two weeks ago.

Hill did not respond to our request for comment on the allegations involving her son earlier this month.

According to sources familiar with the initial allegations, Jeffrey was accused of illegally recording conversations involving Meagan Utsey, the deputy county administrator who served as liaison between the county and the court during Murdaugh’s trial.

While it’s not immediately clear if Jeffrey’s arrest is related to Murdaugh or not — the timing is certainly provocative considering the allegations against his mother. This news outlet has also received reports of a search warrant being issued by SLED in connection with the Colt Hill investigation for a cell phone belonging to Becky Hill.

Hill turned her phone over to investigators Tuesday evening, sources close to the clerk’s office confirmed to this news outlet.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Colt Hill is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against him.

