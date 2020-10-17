Gamecock Football: South Carolina Upsets Auburn

The University of South Carolina football team did something on Saturday that it had done just once in head coach Will Muschamp’s four-and-a-half years in Columbia, S.C. – defeat a ranked opponent at home.

The thrilling 30-22 upset victory over No. 15 Auburn snapped a six-game, four-year home losing streak against ranked teams dating back to October 29, 2016 – when the Gamecocks bested then-No. 18 Tennessee in Muschamp’s first season in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina’s last win against a ranked opponent was last year’s shocking 20-17 upset of then-No. 3 Georgia between the hedges at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Oh, it was also only South Carolina’s second win against the Tigers in thirteen tries – with the last Gamecock victory coming all the way back in 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

