Letter: Defending Dawn Staley

I find it remarkable how you can agree that institutional racism exists and recognize Coach Dawn Staley’s walking the walk with regard to the incredible dedication it takes to be a black woman in basketball, to then fall into Trumpian grievance mode about transgender athletes. This is typical right-wing rhetoric meant to push for its Christian-based anti-liberty agenda especially when it comes to women.

Is the coach not allowed her opinion on something that she has demonstrated to be one of the elite thinkers, performers and educators? In what way are you even qualified to comment on women’s sports?

Stanton Green, PhD

Professor Emeritus of Anthropology

University of South Carolina

Dr. Green,

Thank you for taking the time to respond. My point was it doesn’t take an expert to deduce that if biological men are permitted to compete in women’s sports, it’s not really “women’s” sports anymore.

Still, I appreciate your letter and your perspective. Your views are always welcome here and I hope you’ll share them again with us in the future!

