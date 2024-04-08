Letter: Defending Dawn Staley

RE: DAWN STALEY WENT WOKE AGAIN
Dear Editor,
I find it remarkable how you can agree that institutional racism exists and recognize Coach Dawn Staley’s walking the walk with regard to the incredible dedication it takes to be a black woman in basketball, to then fall into Trumpian grievance mode about transgender athletes. This is typical right-wing rhetoric meant to push for its Christian-based anti-liberty agenda especially when it comes to women.
Is the coach not allowed her opinion on something that she has demonstrated to be one of the elite thinkers, performers and educators? In what way are you even qualified to comment on women’s sports?
Stanton Green, PhD
Professor Emeritus of Anthropology
University of South Carolina
***
FROM THE EDITOR …
Dr. Green,
Thank you for taking the time to respond. My point was it doesn’t take an expert to deduce that if biological men are permitted to compete in women’s sports, it’s not really “women’s” sports anymore.
Still, I appreciate your letter and your perspective. Your views are always welcome here and I hope you’ll share them again with us in the future!
***
WANNA SOUND OFF?
Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.
***
*****
1 comment
“In what way are you even qualified to comment on women’s sports?”
He’s probably as qualified as an anthropology professor…
I’ve been involved in refereeing men’s and women’s sports for about 40 years – specifically swimming. It is possible to directly observe the differences in the male and female body in swimming. Post puberty, male transitions have physical advantages that are generally insurmountable by normal female swimmers. This same advantage is demonstrated in all sports to some degree.
If biological men, meaning people who were born males and complete puberty, are allowed to compete in women’s sports regardless of transition status – women’s sports will cease to exist as we know them. You’ll notice that my sport’s governing body FIFA has finally gotten their head’s out and effectively banned transgenders from competing in women’s sport. The currents best female swimmer in the world (debatable) Katie Ledeckie swam a world record 3:56 400 m free, she traditionally swims that event at 3:58. “Lia” Thomas’ best 400 was a 4 flat – a time that wouldn’t medal in women’s sports but wouldn’t even make the finals in men’s event (the current WR is 3:40). In fact, as a male, Thomas ranked 544 in the NCAA in the freestyle, by simply changing bathing suits, and completing as a woman he jumped to #5. That jump means that one woman did not get a chance to compete in the finals (generally 8-10 swimmers will swim in the finals in SUSA and NCAA and the Olympics) Thomas is taking the hormone regimen to begin his transition but at 73 inches, he is already at the top of the 99th percentile for height (don’t think that’s an advantage in women’s sports, try rebounding with Kamilla Cardoso). Height in swimming is an advantage (HS = 1.34 x ?LWL). His chest cavity/lung capacity is far larger than most female, even Ledeckie’s and she is freakishly formed, much like Michael Phelps. Greater lung capacity in swimming (and most other sports) is a huge advantage.
To bring it home a little, SCHSL swimmers swim the 500 meter free, not the 400. The boy’s record is a 4:33 and to even swim in the state championship meet this year you needed a seed time of 4:40. The girl’s record is 5:19 and no girl in SCHSL history has ever swam fast enough to even be seeded in the boy’s event. If Thomas was a SC high school student some young lady would have been deprived of the opportunity to swim – in the girl’s meet.
You’ll also notice no serious cry for “trans sports” leagues either, because it doesn’t give any advantage to the “oppressed minority”. Stick to cavemen prof – you don’t know doodle about sports, men’s or women’s.