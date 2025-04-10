David Pascoe Makes It Official: He’s A Republican Now

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As expected, South Carolina first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – a lifelong Democrat – announced he was switching parties and becoming a Republican as he mulls a bid to become the Palmetto State’s next top prosecutor.

As FITSNews first reported on Monday (April 7, 2025), Pascoe was “preparing to announce his decision to switch parties and seek the GOP nomination for attorney general of the Palmetto State.”

The first of those two boxes was officially checked off at a Dorchester County GOP meeting on Thursday evening (April 10, 2025) in Summerville, S.C. Flanked by numerous Republican leaders, Pascoe proclaimed he was bolting “a party that sheds more tears for violent criminals than for innocent victims.”

According to the veteran solicitor, the final straw for him came two days before last Christmas when former president Joe Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates on death row.

“I can no longer in good conscience wear the label of Democrat,” the 58-year-old attorney said. “I am pro-life and I’ve earnestly put evil men on death row. The Democratic Party has become too soft on crime. It has become a party that embraces progressive extremes on prosecutorial policies, disregards the dangers of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, and prioritizes radical agendas over public safety.”

In addition to touting his record of putting violent criminals behind bars, Pascoe cited his work on ProbeGate – a major investigation into corruption at the S.C. State House. ProbeGate focused on a pay-to-play scandal allegedly orchestrated by the late Richard Quinn – arguably the most powerful GOP consultant the Palmetto State has ever seen. It resulted in multiple plea agreements and the resignations of several sitting lawmakers tied to Quinn – but fizzled out when it came time to go after the interests which allegedly bribed them.

“I have never hesitated to call out corruption,” Pascoe said. “As a Republican, that will not change. If you are an elected Republican and think, ‘whew, Pascoe is going to leave me alone now,’ you are sadly mistaken. I will be even louder now, because the loudest criticism of corruption should come within one’s own party.”

Pascoe’s former party was having none of his switch.

“Who are you fooling, David?” a statement from party chairwoman Christale Spain noted. “Do you think South Carolina Republicans are going to let a 20-year Democrat who suddenly has a change of heart be their nominee for attorney general? We trust his new political home will embrace his long-held Democratic values with the same enthusiasm – or at the very least, google them.”

Spain went on to say the solicitor’s switch was “the final part of a new career in political performance art.”

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe embodies the virtue of service above self. David's work as a prosecutor and public servant is exemplified by his advocacy for the Smalls family shown in his new ad.



Check it out ?? pic.twitter.com/tBawGd6VHd — Noah Barker (@NoahLBarker) May 10, 2024

Numerous GOP prosecutors and elected officials welcomed Pascoe with open arms, however.

“I’ve worked alongside David Pascoe for years, and I’ve seen firsthand just how committed he is to seeking justice for victims,” S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. “He has an unwavering dedication to law enforcement and to keeping our neighborhoods safe, which makes him a powerful ally in the fight against crime.”

“David Pascoe has devoted his entire career to protecting South Carolina families and ensuring criminals stay off our streets,” Dorchester County sheriff Sam Richardson said. “He’s proven time and again that he will fight relentlessly for victims and uphold the rule of law, no matter the political pressure.”

Pascoe – an ardent supporter of long-overdue judicial reform in the Palmetto State – also received support from S.C. state representative Joe White of Newberry, a leader in the ongoing quest to fix South Carolina’s badly broken judiciary.

A native Virginian, Pascoe graduated from The Citadel in 1989 and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1993. After graduating from law school, he worked in both the fifth and first circuit solicitors’ offices – and in the attorney general’s office. Pascoe was elected solicitor for the first circuit – which includes Orangeburg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties – in 2004, and has been reelected five times since then.

Current attorney general Alan Wilson, a Republican, has served as attorney general since 2011 but is expected to campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2026. Pascoe is one of numerous Republicans contemplating a bid to replace him.

