‘Godfather’ Of South Carolina Politics Passes Away

Arguably the most inventive, influential, innovative and impactful political strategist South Carolina has ever seen passed away on Thursday morning in Lexington County, S.C.

Richard Quinn, Sr. – the “Godfather” of Palmetto politics – died after what sources close to his family referred to as a lengthy illness. He was 78 years old. The veteran strategist – who advised Ronald Reagan, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Henry McMaster and countless others – operated an empire based out of the Midlands region of the state known as “the Quinndom.”

For several decades leading up to 2017, Quinn’s stable of elected and appointed officials exerted unrivaled influence over governance and politics in the Palmetto State – and wielded disproportionate influence on federal policy. Quinn was also the most coveted “get” for aspiring presidential contenders eager to be competitive in South Carolina’s quadrennial “First in the South” presidential primary – a race he won more often than any other strategist.

In addition to his political clientele, Quinn also represented many of the most powerful business and industrial interests in South Carolina.

Obviously, the “Quinndom” experienced a highly publicized collapse in 2018 amid an influence-peddling scandal after it “flew too close to the sun,” according to one veteran politico. However, Quinn was able to retain much of his influence as he shifted to a more behind-the-scenes role – and remained one of the most sought-after sources of counsel among South Carolina’s business and political elite.

While some have questioned Quinn’s tactics, none have ever doubted his genius – or the fact he fundamentally reshaped the Palmetto political landscape during the first quarter century of “Republican” rule. Likewise, few would dispute that Quinn’s legendary skills have been passed down to several of his children – including his namesake, former S.C. House majority leader Rick Quinn Jr., and his daughters Raegan Quinn Smith and Rebecca Mustian.

Smith and Mustian currently run a political consulting firm which boasts several top Palmetto politicians among its clients.

My media outlet has sparred with Quinn on multiple occasions – and arguably led the charge to hold his firm accountable during the 2018 #ProbeGate saga. But there was never any denying his ability or his impact.

Several years ago, I had a conversation with another political strategist active in the Palmetto State – one who had achieved a level of success in the industry to which few could aspire. I told him at the time he was the “next Richard Quinn.”

The strategist quickly refuted this praise.

“I will never be on the same level as Richard Quinn,” he fired back.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops …

