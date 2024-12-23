Joe Biden Commutes Nearly All Federal Death Sentences

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a stunning display of contempt for crime victims and their families, U.S. president Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on the federal death row this week – including grants of clemency to a pair of convicted killers who committed horrific murders in South Carolina.

Hailed by the liberal media as “one of the most significant moves taken against capital punishment in recent presidential history,” the selective commutations excluded three high-profile mass killers – white supremacist Dylann Roof of Columbia, S.C. (who murdered nine black parishioners at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. church), domestic terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (who along with his late brother carried out the Boston Marathon bombing) and Robert Bowers (the perpetrator of the Pittsburgh synagogue killing that left eleven dead).

Apparently Biden’s purportedly “bold move” against capital punishment wasn’t without political calculation…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Those close to the victims of Biden’s clemency recipients were understandably outraged.

“To all of you Die hard Democrats, I just thought I would let you know that YOUR president just granted clemency to the man that killed Katie Skeen!” wrote Tracy Skeen, widower of Katie Skeen.

“I feel like I could throw up!” another one of Skeen’s relatives, Stacy Cox Cannon, wrote. “I just have no words.”

Katie Skeen, 36, was one of two bank employees savagely murdered by Brandon Council during the robbery of CresCom bank in Conway, S.C. on August 21, 2017. Council also murdered 59-year-old Donna Major during that robbery.

Cannon posted this picture of Skeen on her Facebook page…

***

(Facebook)

***

Major’s daughter, Heather Turner, also blasted Biden for commuting Council’s sentence.

“Joe Biden has officially commuted the sentence of the man who murdered my mom, Donna DeVuyst Major, and co worker, Katie Skeen,” Turner wrote. “A sentence that was handed down by a judge and jury who determined that was what was deserved after hearing and seeing all the details of the heinous crimes. At no point did the president consider the victims. Actually, when requesting a formal in person meeting with the federal pardon attorney, we were denied.”

“The pain and trauma we have endured over the last seven years has been indescribable,” Turner continued. “Sitting in a court room for weeks seeing videos and pictures of my mom’s murder with the hope of justice was now just a waste of time. You don’t unsee the graphic images we were shown.”

“Our judicial system is broken,” Turner concluded. “Our government is a joke. Joe Biden’s decision is a clear gross abuse of power. He, and his supporters, have blood on their hands.”

Biden also commuted the death sentences of Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks – escaped inmates who in November 2002 carjacked 44-year-old Alice Donovan of Conway, S.C., kidnapped her in her own car, took her to a secluded cemetery, raped and murdered her. The pair also raped and murdered 19-year-old Samantha Burns of Huntington, West Virginia.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

