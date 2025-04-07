South Carolina Democrat Solicitor To Make ‘Special Announcement’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A veteran South Carolina Democrat prosecutor is poised to make a major announcement this week… at a Republican party gathering.

S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe will appear at the Dorchester County GOP meeting this Thursday (April 10, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Pascoe is reportedly preparing to announce his decision to switch parties and seek the GOP nomination for attorney general of the Palmetto State – although it remains to be seen whether he will use this Thursday’s event to make one (or both) of those two announcements.

GOP officials heralded his appearance at the Dorchester County gathering as a “big announcement alert” – telling Palmetto politicos to “mark your calendars and be there to hear the big news first!” Pascoe has also reportedly retained veteran South Carolina political strategist Wesley Donehue to serve as an advisor to his campaign.

A Virginia native, Pascoe graduated from The Citadel in 1989 and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1993. Following graduation from law school, he worked in both the fifth and first circuit solicitors’ offices – and in the attorney general’s office. He was elected solicitor for the first circuit – which includes Orangeburg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties – in 2004, and has been reelected five times since then.

Pascoe, 58, made a name for himself a decade ago via ProbeGate, a major investigation into corruption at the South Carolina State House that started out with tremendous promise but fizzled out in 2018. ProbeGate focused on a pay-to-play scandal allegedly orchestrated the late Richard Quinn – arguably the most powerful GOP consultant the Palmetto State has ever seen.

It resulted in multiple plea agreements and resignations of sitting lawmakers – but failed to go after the interests which allegedly bribed them.

In recent years, he has been among the leading proponents for judicial reform – joining with Republican solicitor Kevin Brackett to advocate on behalf of less legislative meddling in the selection of Palmetto State judges. Pascoe’s involvement in that crusade earned him plaudits from this media outlet – which has led the charge for judicial reform in South Carolina in recent years.

? BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT! ?

Our very own Solicitor, David Pascoe, will be joined by Sheriff Sam Richardson and Republican Solicitors from across South Carolina for a MAJOR announcement you will not want to miss!



Mark your calendars and be there to hear the big news first! pic.twitter.com/wNBal7iLoC — Steven Wright (@sdwright93) April 7, 2025

Pascoe was previously touted as a candidate for attorney general on the Democrat side of the ledger in 2022 – but he declined to seek that nomination (and wisely so). No Democrat has won a statewide election in the Palmetto State since 2006.

No Democrat has won an attorney general’s race since 1990.

Current attorney general Alan Wilson has held this office since 2011. From 2003-2011, the position was held by current S.C. Henry McMaster. According to our sources, McMaster is aggressively pushing his son – Henry D. McMaster Jr. – to seek the office.

McMaster Jr. and Pascoe won’t be the only candidates for this seat, either.

S.C. senator Stephen Goldfinch has told his colleagues in the legislature that he is planning on running, while S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo is also reportedly considering a bid.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl as to the potential political ambitions of Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor in the internationally watched murder trial of convicted killer/confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh.

Waters would certainly be a formidable contender in the event he decided to run, although sources familiar with his thinking indicated he was currently leaning against such an endeavor – in no small part because he would be uncomfortable running as a Republican.

Thursday’s meeting of the Dorchester County GOP will be held at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, S.C.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

