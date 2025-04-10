Bond Granted For One, Denied For Another In Jessica Barnes Murder Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a case that continues to reveal the layered pain and complexity behind one of the most shocking murders in recent South Carolina memory, a circuit court judge has granted bond to one defendant — abut denied it to another — in the ongoing prosecution of individuals charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C.

Kendall Mims, 21, was granted a $75,000 surety bond by S.C. circuit court judge Jessica Salvini on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Conditions of her release included GPS monitoring and having no contact with the victim’s family. Charged with accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice, and misprision of a felony, Mims had been held without bond since her October arrest.

Salvini’s decision came just days after she heard a separate bond motion from Victoria Tippett, 20, the other woman charged in connection with the attempted concealment of Barnes’ murder. Tippett’s hearing took place in the same courtroom on Monday (April 7, 2025). At the time, Salvini deferred her decision on Tippett’s bond – stating she wanted to hear arguments in Mims’ bond hearing before issuing a ruling.

While Salvini ultimately granted Mims bond later that week, she denied Tippett’s request – telling the defendant she could reapply in six months.

TWO WOMEN, TWO OUTCOMES

Both Mims and Tippett are accused of helping 22-year-old Brandon Barnes — Jessica’s husband and accused killer — dispose of her body following her murder last August. Brandon Barnes was accused of strangling his wife to death inside a pool house on a property in Pendleton, S.C. Her body was dismembered, burned and concealed in the woods near a local boat ramp.

What set Mims’ bond hearing apart was the presence — and support for bond — provided by Jessica Barnes’ own mother, Cecilia Varvara.

In a letter submitted to the court ahead of the hearing, Varvara asked the judge to grant Mims bond, describing her not only as a defendant but also as a victim of ongoing abuse, coercion and psychological manipulation.

“Kendall is not only a defendant in this matter — she is also a victim,” Varvara wrote. “This is not a request to excuse wrongdoing, but rather a plea to recognize the complex and painful realities that have shaped Kendall’s involvement in this case.”

Mims’ attorney, Catherine Wyse of Clemson, S.C., provided the court with a haunting account of her client’s life before and after the crime. She described Kendall as an ambitious young woman — a former engineering student who “wanted to help people” and “make a difference.” But everything changed when she met Brandon Barnes at 18.

Kendall Mims and her attorney, Catherine Wyse, appear in front of S.C. circuit court judge Jessica Salvini at the Anderson County courthouse on April 10, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

According to Wyse, Mims was quickly isolated from her family, rendered financially dependent and subjected to relentless abuse. She described how Mims was strangled, punched in the face, and thrown against a wall while pregnant — yet she stayed in the relationship, not out of loyalty but out of fear.

“She was manipulated on every level — emotionally, physically, financially,” Wyse told the court. “She lived through hell.”

Wyse noted that Mims has struggled with suicidal ideation and trauma throughout her incarceration, even being placed on suicide watch while in custody.

“She’s been criminalized,” Wyse said, “but she’s also been deeply traumatized. She needs help — not continued punishment.”

Judge Salvini appeared to agree, ultimately finding that Mims did not pose a danger to the community or a flight risk.

“I don’t see evidence against this defendant that she’s a danger,” Salvini said. “She wasn’t present when [Jessica Barnes] was killed. She’s been cooperative. She’s got the support — one jail call to a co-defendant and her bond is revoked. No questions asked.”

S.C. circuit court judge Jessica Salvini hears arguments from Kendall Mims’ attorney on April 10, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

THE CASE AGAINST VICTORIA TIPPETT

Tippett’s story, however, was received differently by the court. In her hearing earlier this week, prosecutors outlined a troubling pattern of behavior — including multiple false statements to law enforcement and evidence showing her involvement in the cleanup and disposal of Jessica’s body.

Initially, Tippett claimed Jessica had left the home and never returned. She later told investigators Jessica had overdosed. Finally, she admitted that Jessica was strangled by Brandon Barnes during an argument — and that she helped dispose of the body afterward.

Surveillance footage and receipts showed Tippett went with Barnes to purchase cleaning supplies, a shovel, and a tote — all used in the effort to conceal the crime. Prosecutors also cited GPS data and a cross-country trip taken by all three defendants shortly after the murder as signs of possible flight risk.

Her defense attorney, Hunter Blouin, portrayed Tippett as another young woman pulled into Barnes’ manipulative orbit. He pointed out her clean record, lack of violent history and her short time living with the co-defendants — just one to two weeks before the murder occurred.

“She had nowhere to go,” Blouin said. “She made a terrible decision, but she is not a danger to the community.”

Nonetheless Salvini opted to defer her ruling until after Mims’ hearing later that week. Once Mims was granted bond, she returned to Tippett’s case — and denied her release. Though she indicated that the court would consider another request from Tippett in six months.

With bond now set, Kendall Mims will await trial outside of jail for the first time in six months, under strict monitoring and restrictions. For now, Tippett remains incarcerated as she awaits trial.

Judge Salvini noted her bond decisions were based on “whether or not they are a danger to the community and whether or not they are a flight risk.” The distinction made between these two women — both of whom, defense attorneys argued, were manipulated by a violent and controlling man — underscores the fine line the court is navigating between accountability and compassion.

FITSNews will continue following new developments in this emotionally complex case…

LETTERS IN SUPPORT OF KENDALL’S BOND…

(S.C. Tenth Judicial Circuit)

