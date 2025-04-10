Winning Games, Losing Millions: Gamecock Women’s Basketball Can’t Get Ahead Financially

This is why higher education – and its athletic programs – need to be completely privatized.

The University of South Carolina boasts one of the most successful women’s basketball programs in the nation – having advanced to the Final Four in seven of the past eleven seasons (winning three national championships along the way).

Head coach Dawn Staley‘s team has also led the nation in attendance in each of the past eleven seasons – including a program-record 16,437 fans per home game during the recently concluded campaign, per a school release.

Unfortunately for cash-strapped South Carolina athletics officials – who are about to be on the hook for more than $20 million in payments to student-athletes (on top of existing name, image and likeness deals) – the program is a consistent money-loser. Over the past three years, Gamecock women’s basketball has lost a whopping $16.77 million (an average of $5.59 million annually).

What gives?

Ever the über-woke crusader, Staley told The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper back in January that sexism was to blame.

“For all of the existence of women’s basketball, we have been held back,” she claimed.

Never mind Staley’s massive $4 million annual contract (not counting bonuses) – which features sizable percentages of the program’s apparel and media deals and is slated to rise by $250,000 each year. That is the costliest contract ever for women’s basketball coach.

Obviously, Staley will go down in history as one of the best women’s basketball coaches ever. So, in that sense, the money is well-deserved. But if the program she’s running is losing millions of dollars year after year… why should a taxpayer-funded university continue to subsidize it?

Especially when she’s called the bureaucrats who gave her previous raises racist?

Here’s the inescapable math of women’s basketball at the University of South Carolina: a government entity is awarding Staley a mid-seven figure salary each year – with bonuses and benefits – even though the market has determined for years that the product she is producing isn’t worth the cost.

How is that a good investment?

These inconsistencies loom at the heart of the ongoing recalibration of collegiate athletics – which in South Carolina, really ought to be accompanied by reorientation of core government functions away from higher education. After all, according to state salary records, $1.8 million of Staley’s annual compensation comes courtesy of taxpayers.

FITSNews has argued for years that higher education – or, increasingly, higher “indoctrination” – is not a core function of government and that colleges and universities should be set free to pursue their own destinies in the private sector.

“Institutions of ‘higher learning’ should compete for funding – and loans – in the marketplace based on the programs they offer,” I wrote back in December. “As should the students who seek degrees from those programs. In other words, if you can get a bank to lend you the money to pursue a degree in transexual Sanskrit studies or how whale farts contribute to El Niño … knock yourself out. Just don’t expect the American taxpayer to foot the bill.”

Indeed… and don’t expect them to foot the bill for a basketball program that, despite achieving unprecedented success both on the court and in the stands, cannot find a way to operate at a profit.

Nothing about the higher ed racket is sustainable, though. Per the Education Data Initiative, South Carolina’s $52.2 billion in total federal student loan debt works out to $38,770 per borrower – the seventh highest figure in the country. Certainly not all of that red ink is wasted, but it clearly isn’t boosting overall employment – or enhancing prosperity – in the Palmetto State.

This year, South Carolina “Republican” lawmakers are set to plow additional billions of dollars into this failed system… while giving a pittance of their record-setting $41.7 billion budget back to taxpayers.

Anyone want to guess how that’s going to work out?

Enough is enough. It’s time to completely privatize higher education – and its sports programs – so that government can focus on core functions and let the market handle the rest.

