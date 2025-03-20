Club For Growth Blasts South Carolina ‘Republicans’ On New Scoreboard

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

So-called “Republicans” in the South Carolina General Assembly received atrocious marks on a new scorecard released by a pro-free market national organization – the latest evidence of how GOP lawmakers talk a big game on conservative issues but routinely fail to deliver.

According to the Club for Growth Foundation, a national organization which promotes “free markets, pro-growth policies and creating economic prosperity,” South Carolina’s average GOP score in the S.C. House of Representatives in 2024 was 40% . The average score for “Republicans” in the S.C. Senate was even worse – 34% .

Several veteran GOP lawmakers scored particularly poorly, with senators Larry Grooms and Greg Hembree both rating at an abysmal 20% – putting them below several Democrats including Darrell Jackson, Kent Williams and former senator Dick Harpootlian ( 33% ).

S.C. senator Larry Grooms during a Senate Finance subcommittee meeting in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Grooms tied for the worst rating of any “Republican” senator on a recently released Club for Growth scorecard. (File)

Of interest? The only lawmakers to excel on the scorecards (.pdf) were members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus – including representatives Thomas Beach, April Cromer, Rob Harris, Ryan McCabe, Alan Morgan, Jordan Pace and Joe White. Each of these representatives scored a perfect 100% .

Former representative Adam Morgan also scored a perfect 100% .

The foundation’s ratings were based on a review of over 1,000 pieces of legislation, 13 of which were scored in the House and ten of which were scored in the Senate.

Per the scorecard, here are the “highlights” from the GOP-controlled Senate…

Average Republican Score: 34%

Average Democrat Score: 25%

Highest Rated Republican(s): Sen. Thomas Corbin (SD-5): 52%

Highest Rated Democrat(s): Sen. Dick Harpootlian (SD-20), Sen. Darrell Jackson (SD-21), and Sen. Kent Williams (SD-30): 33%

Lowest Rated Republican(s): Sen. Lawrence Grooms (SD-37) and Sen. Greg Hembree (SD-28): 20%

Lowest Rated Democrat(s): Sen. Thomas McElveen (SD-35): 10%

And here are “highlights” from the GOP-controlled S.C. House…

Average Republican Score: 40%

Average Democrat Score: 8%

Highest Rated Republican(s): Rep. Thomas Beach (HD-10), Rep. April Cromer (HD-6), Rep. Rob Harris (HD-36), Rep. Robert May (HD-88), Rep. Ryan McCabe (HD-96), Rep. Adam Morgan (HD-20), Rep. T. Alan Morgan (HD-18), Rep. Jordan Pace (HD-117), Rep. Joe White (HD-40): 100%

Highest Rated Democrat(s): Rep. Ivory Thigpen (HD-79): 12%

Lowest Rated Republican(s): Rep. Heath Sessions (HD-46): 10%

Lowest Rated Democrat(s): Rep. Annie McDonald (HD-41) and Rep. Spencer Wetmore (HD-115): 0%

Bear in mind, “Republicans” don’t just control the S.C. House and the State Senate, they have supermajorities in both chambers.

“While South Carolina is generally touted as a conservative state, the majority of the state legislature is not voting in alignment with conservative values,” Club for Growth Foundation president David McIntosh. “Lawmakers must get serious about promoting policies that drive economic prosperity while holding government accountable for future generations. Scores in both chambers were concerningly low for the 2024 legislative session.”

Sound familiar? Sadly, it should. For multiple years running, South Carolina’s “Republican-controlled” General Assembly was rated the most liberal GOP legislature in the country by the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) noted.

Since then, “Republicans” have approved massive, pork-laden budgets and corporate welfare giveaways – while failing to live up to their promises on universal school choice and tax relief. Just yesterday (March 19, 2025), FITSNews published a column detailing how several left-of-center “Republican” senators – most of whom are lawyer-legislators – were conspiring to try and block long-overdue comprehensive lawsuit reform.

When is South Carolina’s so-called “conservative” supermajority going to start governing like one?

That’s a good question… but based on the way it has conducted itself thus far, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath and hoping for it to happen anytime soon.

THE SCORECARD…

(Club for Growth Foundation)

