DOGE SC Unveils Palmetto State Poll

The budding Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) movement in South Carolina – DOGE SC – released the results of a new survey this week which could signal widespread public support for its mission.

According to the survey, conducted by Co/efficient, 60% of Palmetto State voters – including 85% of Republican voters – support the creation of a DOGE SC entity modeled after the one launched by president Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, 64% of voters – including 83% of Republican voters – support the elimination of the state’s punitively high individual income tax.

The results track closely with independent data released earlier this month by veteran GOP pollster Robert Cahaly.

“It’s long past time to reverse the flow of money and power from the citizenry to the state and take back the power, money, and decisions that are rightfully ours – and ours alone – to make,” said Rom Reddy, founder of DOGE SC. “This is why I started DOGESC.com – to bring these issues to light, to start a conversation that, according to this survey, people agree is long overdue and that will ultimately translate into real changes in Columbia and throughout the state. And in the coming weeks, we’ll be releasing detailed proposals that will get us back to a state where our rights come from God not Government.”

According to Reddy, “South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the nation with wonderful, generous people.”

Those people aren’t being well-served by their government, though, something FITSNews has been hammering on for decades.

“We deserve better than to be ranked in the bottom ten nationally in education, median family income, roads, and other key metrics while having the highest income tax rate of any red state,” he said. “DOGESC has the potential to free citizens from the control of the Agency State, substantially reduce costs and return the money to us, the citizens. We must have like-minded elected officials to accomplish this and DOGESC will make this happen with the help of the grass roots citizen.”

According to the survey, 51% of South Carolinians have a favorable impression of Elon Musk‘s federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – compared to 45% who view it unfavorably.

“Voters in the Palmetto State are a fan of the President’s Department of Government Efficiency, and in many ways, they’re ready to embrace similar policies in South Carolina, particularly when it comes to establishing a state specific DOGE and putting more money back into the pockets of South Carolina taxpayers,” said Co/efficient’s lead pollster, Ryan Munce.

According to Munce, here were several highlights of the survey…

? Nearly six in ten voters would welcome a South Carolina DOGE, a concept that even draws support from a quarter of Democrats and nearly a third of Independents. Among conservatives, support hits 88% .

? If the state were to establish a Department of Government Efficiency, nearly a majority of South Carolina voters say it should prioritize either taxpayer relief ( 27% ) or Infrastructure ( 21% ). Government spending falls in a close third at 19% .

The poll found 50% of South Carolina voters approve of Trump compared to 46% who disapprove. Those numbers aren’t especially good considering Trump won 58.2% of the Palmetto State’s popular vote just five months ago. However, Trump’s polling is significantly stronger than lame duck, status quo governor Henry McMaster. According to the survey, only 36% of voters approve of McMaster’s performance in office compared to 45% who disapprove. Among Republicans, though, McMaster is backed by 63% of respondents with only 16% disapproving of him.

Co/efficient surveyed 1,136 likely general election votes between March 5-7, 2025. The margin of error of the survey is plus or minus 3.14%.

