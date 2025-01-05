South Carolina ‘Republicans’ Talk A Big Game On Tax Cuts

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina House speaker Murrell Smith is vowing bold action on tax “reform” this month, although he has yet to roll out a plan, has yet to specify whether his “reform” package will provide relief to taxpayers and – along with his “Republican” allies – has a long history of voting for fiscally liberal tax and spending increases.

“Now is the time for historic tax reform in South Carolina,” Smith wrote on X late Friday afternoon (January 3, 2025).

Actually, the time for historic tax reform would have been 22 years ago when “Republicans” assumed total control of the S.C. General Assembly and the governorship of the Palmetto State. During the intervening decades, South Carolina’s neighboring states seized the mantle on tax cuts – sparking gains in employment and income that have remained elusive in the Palmetto State.

Here, where taxes remain high, both jobs and incomes have lagged for decades as multiple misadventures in crony capitalism have left small businesses and individual income earners holding the bag…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Instead of reducing the burden on citizens and businesses to address these pervasive economic issues, GOP-controlled legislatures have hiked taxes – and continued to blow taxpayer money on non-essential spending. Even when an accounting error revealed an extra $1.8 billion in surplus funds in last year’s budget, lawmakers refused to give a penny of this money back to the people.

Smith insists this year is going to be different – and not only that, S.C. Senate president Harvey Peeler is reportedly waiting in the wings with a plan to “one-up” whatever proposal his GOP counterpart puts forward.

At 6.2% , South Carolina has the highest top marginal income tax rate in the southeast – an oppressively high levy which continues to stifle organic job creation and job growth. Neighboring North Carolina – which has seen multiple rounds of tax cuts in recent years – is continuing to trim its top marginal rate, with plans to reduce it from 4.25% to 3.99% by 2027. Kentucky – where the income rate is 4% – is currently phasing out its income tax. Three other southern states – Florida, Tennessee and Texas – have no income tax.

Making matters worse, South Carolina’s sales tax is also punitively high.

FITSNews has called for tax cuts for decades. Will 2025 be the year Smith, Peeler and the rest of the “Republican” establishment in the Palmetto State finally deliver? Will they finally provide significant, permanent, job-creating, income-boosting tax relief to the people of South Carolina? Let’s hope so. But beware the sleight of hand associated with the term “tax reform” – which has historically meant revenue-neutral tax shifts that don’t actually result in more money for citizens.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

