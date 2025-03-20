Embattled South Carolina Pastor Countersues His Alleged Sexual Abuse Victim

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

John Paul Miller – the embattled founding pastor of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – is firing back against a woman who accused him of sexual abuse in a shocking counterclaim which seeks to redefine the lawsuit against him. In response to a complaint filed by Jane Doe 1 – which accused him of sexual abuse and misconduct – Miller filed a counterclaim this week alleging that the accusations are false and defamatory.

The counterclaim was filed by Russell Long, an attorney who previously represented Miller but appeared to have distanced himself from the beleaguered pastor in recent months.

Miller gained international notoriety following the suspicious death of his estranged wife, Mica Francis Miller, on April 27, 2024. His announcement of her passing from the pulpit – less than twelve hours after learning of her death – sparked widespread scrutiny and speculation after it was reported exclusively by FITSNews.

On February 25, 2025, Jane Doe 1 filed suit against John Paul Miller, his father Reginald Wayne Miller, and their churches claiming she was sexually assaulted at Cathedral Baptist Church on a Sunday morning during church services when she was 15 years old. Doe repressed the incident until Miller allegedly assaulted her again in 2023, per the complaint.

Miller’s counterclaim (.pdf) seeks financial compensation – and hopes to enjoin Doe from continuing to accuse him of sexually abusing of minors, using his power to manipulate and exploit victims and maintaining a system of sexual misconduct.

These claims – made in Doe’s lawsuit and on social media – have led to a surge of public backlash, cyberbullying and defamatory content being spread across multiple platforms, according to Miller. The embattled pastor further argued these statements were made with actual malice and gross negligence, causing irreparable damage to both his personal and professional reputation. Additionally, his complaint alleged that Jane Doe 1 fabricated these accusations to harm him and discourage others from associating with him.

“(Miller) will continue to suffer irreparable harm, damage, and injury unless the plaintiff is compelled to stop defaming (him), and to remove from social media all defamatory statements published by plaintiff,” the filing stated.

Miller, 45, is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction to compel Doe to remove all allegedly defamatory statements – and refrain from making any additional claims. Additionally, he seeks damages for reputational harm, legal costs, and punitive damages as deemed appropriate by the court.

“Defendant is informed and believes that all social media outlets, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, will not remove the defamatory information except under the direction of (Doe),” according to the filing.

The counterclaim seeks to shift the focus of the lawsuit away from allegations of sexual abuse and instead reframe it as a defamation case centered on the role of social media and the legal consequences of public accusations made online.

Doe’s attorney is having none of it.

“We stand by the allegations made in this lawsuit,” said Randy Hood, her attorney. “The facts speak for themselves, and we look forward to presenting those facts in court. The defendant’s counterclaims for defamation, libel and slander are nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and distract from the real issue — his misconduct. In this country, truth is an absolute defense to defamation, and we are confident the truth will prevail. Our client deserves justice, and we will not be deterred by threats or counterclaims designed to silence victims.”

Interestingly, while Miller’s father and the religious entity he founded were named as defendants in Jane Doe 1’s lawsuit, neither is mentioned in the counterclaim – nor are remedies sought on their behalf.

LEGAL PRECEDENTS AND CHALLENGES

Defamation lawsuits related to public accusations of misconduct are often legally complex and hinge on proving falsehood, intent, and reputational harm. One of the most high-profile cases in recent years was Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard (2022), in which Depp successfully sued Heard for defamation after a court found that her allegations of abuse were false and made with actual malice. Depp was awarded $10 million in damages, demonstrating how widely publicized false statements can lead to significant legal consequences.

Other cases, such as Roy Moore v. Sacha Baron Cohen (2021) and Alex Jones v. Sandy Hook Families (2022), illustrate the legal complexities of defamation claims. Moore’s lawsuit was dismissed after a court ruled that Cohen’s statements were satirical and thus protected under the First Amendment, whereas Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for spreading false claims that directly harmed the victims’ families. These rulings highlight the fine line between protected speech and defamatory statements, particularly in the age of social media.

Here in South Carolina, congresswoman Nancy Mace was recently sued for sex abuse allegations made from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

While injunctions against speech are rare due to First Amendment protections, courts may order the removal of defamatory statements if harm is proven. In this case, the legal battle will hinge on whether Jane Doe 1’s statements were knowingly false, made with malice, and damaging enough to justify financial compensation and injunctive relief.

THE FILING…

