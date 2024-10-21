Nikki Haley: MIA in 2024 Campaign’s Closing Weeks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Things are about as dramatic as they come in politics. With the 2024 election barely two weeks out, the two major party candidates are separated by less than two percentage points in national surveys – and polling from all seven battleground states is within the margin of error.

Did I mention two radically different visions for America’s future are at stake?

Given the high profile (and higher stakes) of the race… what are we hearing from consummate self-promoter Nikki Haley?

(Insert the sound of crickets chirping here).

It’s been several months since Haley begrudgingly confirmed she would cast her vote for GOP nominee Donald Trump, but since then her messaging in support of the Republican ticket – which she once fancied herself at the top of – has been nonexistent.

What gives?

You’ll recall that after finishing second (and a very distant second at that) last spring in the GOP primary campaign, the former governor turned UN ambassador sullenly folded her tent and departed from the field of battle when no other course remained open to her.

What else could Haley have done? She got trounced by Trump in her home state – and got beat by “none of the above” in Nevada.

A little later, she “endorsed” Trump for reelection – albeit through clenched teeth. It was painfully obvious her heart just wasn’t in it. Also, as usual, she made it all about her.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me,” Haley said in confirming that she would deign to vote for ‘the Donald.’

Actions speak louder than words, they say. And in Haley’s case, it’s been a lack of both. Sure she’s occasionally popped outgoing president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris in recent weeks, but it’s almost always been on issues related to her strident warmongering – not the 2024 race.

Democrats are actively fielding a flood of surrogates across the country to stump on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket. From former president Barack Obama down to Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, they’re practically tripping over each other in crucial swing states.

What has Haley done on behalf of the Trump-Vance ticket? Irregular lip service aside, she hasn’t lifted a finger.

Haley has been staying plenty busy. She’s made a big fuss about launching a weekly talk show on SiriusXM pay radio – and on top of her neocon think tank gig she’s joined the team at big-time PR powerhouse Edelman. In short, as Republicans struggled all summer and fall in their bid to reclaim the White House and U.S. Senate – plus hang on to the U.S. House of Representatives – Nikki Haley has been focused on her primum mobile: Herself.

But much more is at play here than Haley simply shaking the money tree. We’re witnessing a classic case of “Have It Both Ways Haley.” The former Palmetto State governor and United Nations’ ambassador is endeavoring to keep Trump her “frenemy” whether he wins or loses in two weeks’ time – minimizing political damage either way.

Theoretically, such an approach would keep Haley’s powder dry to mount a second presidential campaign four years from now. That makes sense, too, as the GOP has a history of picking the person who previously finished second as its nominee the next go-round (think Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008).

But 2028 will be a post-Trump environment. The former president has already said that regardless of what happens in November, he won’t run again. While Haley would enter the coming cycle as the ostensible second choice from 2024, she would immediately face a formidable – some say insurmountable – foe in JD Vance. Given his spot on Trump’s ticket, Vance will either be Trump’s heir apparent or his sitting vice president in 2028.

Either way, Vance – not Haley – is in line to inherit the MAGA mantle. And remember, MAGA never liked Haley to begin with. Which is one reason why she got shellacked in the GOP primary this year.

To be fair, Haley has made a handful of campaign cameos of late; but she hasn’t overexerted herself and clearly isn’t letting it interfere with her relentless quest to rake in the big bucks.

Haley is far more focused on foreign policy pronouncements – including her support for Israel blowing up half of the Middle East. She’s made it clear she would love nothing more than a shooting match with Iran to erupt – or for more more American firepower to head to Eastern Europe in support of our nation’s increasingly transparent proxy war against Russia.

But speaking out in support of Donald Trump’s candidacy? And (God forbid) campaigning on his behalf? That happens with the same frequency of blue moons.

Maybe voters will return Trump to the White House in two weeks, and then again, maybe they won’t. Should he win, though, precisely none of the credit will go to Nikki Haley – although she also continues to make it abundantly clear she won’t be to blame if he doesn’t win, either.

Talk about a profile in courage!

