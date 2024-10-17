Get Ready: Early Voting In South Carolina Is About To Begin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolinians looking to cast their ballots ahead of the November 5, 2024 election may do so beginning next week, according to a news release from the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov).

“There’s no need to wait until November 5 to vote,” said Howie Knapp, the agency’s executive director. “Early voting provides a convenient and secure way for you to cast your ballot. Find an early voting center in your county, vote just like you would at your polling place on Election Day, and have your voice heard.”

Early voting begins on Monday (October 21, 2024) and runs through Saturday November 2, 2024. With the exception of next Sunday (October 27, 2024), early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT. Voters will be asked to present a valid photo identification when checking in to vote.

Where can voters cast their ballots early? SCVotes.gov has got you covered…

In addition to early voting, SCVotes.gov also has information on absentee voting by mail. According to the agency, “qualified voters can vote absentee by mail.” Qualified voters include registered voters over the age of 65 or those with a physical disability.

To vote absentee by mail, request an application through your county voter registration office. The deadline to return these applications is 5:00 p.m. EDT on October 25, 2024 and the deadline to return absentee ballots is 7:00 p.m. EST on November 5, 2024.

Individuals seeking more information on absentee voting should visit this page on the SCVotes.gov website.

Are you ready to vote this election cycle? If not, you can get a copy of your sample ballot, voting locations and obtain other election information at SCVotes.gov or by contacting your county office. The election commission also encourages voters to download their voter (.pdf) and absentee (.pdf) go-to guides, review voter FAQs and check out its ‘Prep for the Polls‘ page.

