Susan Smith’s Parole Hearing Scheduled

A date has been set for the high profile parole hearing of convicted South Carolina child killer Susan Smith. The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPS) has announced that Smith’s hearing – which is widely expected to go against her – has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Smith was convicted in July 1995 of killing her two sons, three-year-old Michael Smith and fourteen-month-old Alex Smith. The young mother strapped her boys into their carseats in the back of her burgundy Mazda sedan – and then let the vehicle roll off a boat ramp into the John D. Long lake five miles northeast of her hometown of Union, S.C.

On October 25, 1994 – the day of the murders – Smith told police a black man had carjacked her at gunpoint and driven away with her children still inside the vehicle. Over the next week-and-a-half, she made numerous impassioned pleas for their safe return.

“I wanna say to my babies that your momma loves you so much,” Smith told reporters at one press conference, fighting through tears. “You gotta be strong … I just know, I just feel in my heart that you’re okay. You’ve just gotta take care of each other.”

The truth? Smith killed her children because she was pursuing an extramarital relationship with a man who didn’t want kids, according to prosecutors.

“There are some things about you which aren’t suited for me, and yes, I am speaking about your children,” the man wrote in a letter to Smith discovered in the submerged vehicle. “I’m sure that your kids are good kids, but it really wouldn’t matter how good they may be. The fact is, I just don’t want children.”

On November 3, 1994 – ten days after the alleged carjacking – Smith finally confessed to drowning her children. Shortly thereafter, divers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) aquatic investigation and recovery team made the tragic discovery: The boys’ bodies were found still strapped in their carseats in the back of the burgundy Mazda approximately 122 feet from the shoreline of the lake.

“I was able to see a small hand against the glass,” diver Steve Morrow testified.

A jury took just two hours to find Smith guilty of the two murders – but declined to give her the death penalty. Current S.C. speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope – then serving as South Carolina’s sixteenth circuit solicitor – led the prosecution of Smith.

Pope sat down with our media outlet earlier this year to talk about the case… and his decision to seek the death penalty.

“I really felt that had there been the African-American carjacker, there would have been an outrage if I did not seek the death penalty,” he said. “If there had been David Smith, the father had taken the lives of the children, the same would have occurred. And so even knowing that in South Carolina, we rarely gave the death penalty to females. I just felt that whatever the maximum penalty was, I felt that she deserved that.”

Pope will participate in next month’s parole hearing, he said.

As the hearing date approaches, Smith continues to find herself in the news for all the wrong reasons. Most recently, she was the recipient of disciplinary sanctions from the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) after speaking with a documentary filmmaker about her crimes.

SCDC has a longstanding policy disallowing inmates from conducting media interviews. This policy is “rooted in victims’ rights,” according to the agency – specifically the belief “victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news.”

Smith is not the only notorious familial killer to flout these rules. Last year, Alex Murdaugh – currently serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and younger son – was reprimanded in a similar case.

In 2000, Smith contracted a sexually transmitted disease while incarcerated. A subsequent investigation revealed two former S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) personnel – a guard named Houston Cagle and a captain named Alfred Rowe – engaged in sexual relations with Smith while she was imprisoned and under their authority.

Smith has also allegedly engaged in sexual relationships with multiple female inmates, sources familiar with her imprisonment have told this media outlet.

South Carolina’s parole board is made up of seven members, each appointed by the governor and representing a different congressional district. After reviewing an inmate’s file, the parole board considers a number of criteria in making its decision — including an inmate’s record during their period of incarceration. For violent offenders whose offenses occurred after January 1, 1986, at least two-thirds of the members of the board must vote for parole to be granted.

In February of this year, we published an online poll asking whether Smith should be granted parole. A whopping 91 percent of respondents said “no.”

As Smith’s upcoming hearing date approaches, count on FITSNews to provide full coverage of these proceedings…

