Nikki Haley Says She’ll Vote For Donald Trump

It’s not an endorsement … but it’s close enough. Maybe. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said this week that she would vote for former U.S. president Donald Trump in 2024 election – although she stopped short of saying her supporters should.

To be clear: An endorsement isn’t just saying you will vote for someone. An endorsement is publicly urging one’s supporters to do the same. Haley did not do that. In fact, during a foreign policy address at her “neoconservative” think tank in Washington, D.C., she hearkened back to her speech back in March in which she continued to grill Trump.

“I will be voting for Trump,” Haley said. “Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.”

Haley made the announcement during a question-and-answer session follow about Trump’s foreign policy views when compared to those of current president Joe Biden.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” she said. “I have made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.”

Rather than rally her supporters to Trump’s banner, Haley shifted that onus on her erstwhile rival.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me,” she said.

Haley’s “too cute by a half” move continues to give herself plenty of wiggle room vis-à-vis her contorted relationship with the former president, whom she unsuccessfully challenged for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Haley bowed out of the race back in March after getting crushed by Trump – including a lopsided defeat in her home state of South Carolina. Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Haley even got beat by “none of the above” in Nevada.

After getting shellacked by Trump, Haley refused to endorse him – despite previously pledging to support the eventual GOP nominee.

“No. I think I’ll make what decision I want to make,” Haley told NBC’s Meet The Press shortly after Trump captured the nomination.

Haley’s support for Trump’s 2024 candidacy was initially offered more than three years ago – although it was subsequently rescinded.

“I would not run if President Trump ran,” Haley told reporter Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press in April of 2021.

Asked point blank by Kinnard whether she would support another Trump presidential bid, Haley responded “yes.”

All’s well that ends well?

Of interest? Haley’s endorsement comes at a time when Biden’s polling data continues to plumb new depths – especially in the battleground states likely to determine the winner of the November election.

“She’s reading the tea leaves,” one veteran Palmetto political operative told this author. “But still hedging her bet.”

