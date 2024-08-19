Southern Swing States?

Could both of South Carolina’s neighboring states go blue in 2024?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With Kamala Harris‘ fledgling presidential campaign having breathed new life into dismal Democrat polling numbers, the prospect of several deep southern states going blue is back on the table.

But just how close is this potential victory?

Prior to president Joe Biden‘s ouster from the race, former president Donald Trump had the edge in all seven likely battleground states, with leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. Trump was also making inroads in Democratic-leaning Minnesota, New Hampshire and Virginia.

A GOP electoral landslide was on the horizon, in other words.

***

RELATED | THE KAMALA SURGE

***

After securing her party’s nomination, though, Harris has seen a historically rapid rise in the number of Americans who view her favorably – as well as those who tell pollsters they’ll support the Democrat ticket in the upcoming election.

Take a look…

***

Harris’ ABC News/FiveThirtyEight Favorability Poll Average.

While Harris’ most notable positive polling has come out of Pennsylvania, she’s also seen increases over Biden’s numbers in the two Southeastern states most likely to deliver her electoral college delegates – North Carolina and Georgia.

In the 2020 presidential election Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by a margin of only 11,779 votes (out of nearly 5 million ballots cast). Biden was trailing Trump in Georgia by 4.4 percent when he bailed on his reelection, but Harris has brought Democrats back within striking distance of achieving another narrow victory in the Peach State.

As of this writing, Harris has whittled Trump’s lead down to a single percentage point, according to the latest average from RealClearPolling, meaning the race is well within the margin of error.

***

Former U.S. president Donald Trump addresses supporters in Georgia during an August 2024 rally. (Team Trump)

To make things worse for Trump’s campaign in Georgia, the former president recently rekindled the bad blood between himself and Georgia’s GOP governor, Brian Kemp, calling him “a bad guy,” “a disloyal guy” and “a very average governor” at a recent campaign rally in the state.

Trump and Kemp had a falling out over the former’s insistence that election interference occurred in Georgia in 2020. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated further when Kemp’s wife publicly announced her intent to vote for her husband in the 2024 presidential election as opposed to Trump.

Trump’s feud with Kemp could cost him dearly seeing as the governor controls a powerful voter turnout apparatus – and has demonstrated the ability to unite a coalition of Georgia’s Republicans and independents in a way that could prove essential to countering Harris’ recent inroads in the state.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Two successful previous campaigns in North Carolina indicate Trump may have an easier time putting together a winning electoral coalition there come November. In 2020, Trump won the Tar Heel State by nearly 75,000 votes (out of approximately 5.44 million ballots cast) –

Trump and Harris have both held recent campaign events in North Carolina – and both used their North Carolina addresses to flesh out their economic proposals.

Harris’ far-left economic proposals raised eyebrows, so much that Washington Post opinion author Catherine Rampell suggested “when your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?”

As it stands now, per RealClearPolling Trump enjoys a narrow 1.2 percent edge over Harris in North Carolina – but many of those polls were conducted prior to Harris’ initial policy pronouncements. It remains to be seen whether Americans will balk at Harris’ proposals – or whether they will serve to increase her polling momentum once factored into poll respondents’ decision-making process.

***

***

This news outlet has previously acknowledged there are legitimate questions about the veracity Harris’ meteoric polling bump. If pollsters always got it right, Hillary Clinton would have been elected president in 2016 – and Republicans would have gained control of both legislative chambers in 2022.

Alas, history had other ideas.

Even Democrats – including top strategist David Axelrod – have called the numbers underpinning key swing state polling from The New York Times/ Siena College “improbable,” arguing “you’re probably looking at basically tied races.”

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance encouraged supporters to ignore the polls and direct their energy into soliciting votes.

“We can’t worry about polls,” Vance said. “We have to run through the finish line and encourage everybody to get out there and vote. But our message is going to be very simple. If you want to get back to the peace and prosperity, the rising take home pay, Donald Trump delivered it once and he can do it again.”

Count on FITSNews’ continued analysis of the latest political developments in the southeast and beyond…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

