Kamala Harris’ Presidential Odds Soar After Donald Trump’s Ethnic Diss

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vice president Kamala Harris may have ascended to the Democratic nomination in a most anti-democratic fashion – and her ethnic/ racial identification is clearly a moving target based on political opportunism – but Donald Trump‘s decision to criticize her on the latter count isn’t playing well.

At all …

In fact, Trump’s race-based remarks have seriously imperiled his chances to reclaim the American presidency in November, based on the latest predictive analytics.

During an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) annual convention in Chicago, Illinois this week, Trump weighed in on Harris’ self-labeling, saying “she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage” but later “happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

“She was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person,” Trump said.

While Trump backers were quick to drop receipts in support of the former president’s assertion that Harris was a “code-switcher,” apoplexy nonetheless ensued.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“It was the same old show,” Harris said of Trump’s remarks. “Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect.”

Trump’s comments had an immediate impact on the trajectory of his White House bid.

Early Thursday morning, Harris’ odds to win the White House were surging on PredictIt – which for the first time installed her as the frontrunner in the race. Harris was trading at 53 cents compared to Trump’s 49 cents – a flip from the day before, when Trump was trading at 53 cents and Harris was at 49 cents .

All together, it’s a eight-cent swing …

Just two weeks ago, Trump’s bid was trading at 69 cents following the failed attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

For those of you unfamiliar with this exchange, PredictIt’s values signify a “yes” price on the individual in question winning a majority of Electoral College votes following the 2024 election. Those values are part of the exchange’s “double auction” method of selling shares related to the outcome of world events.

To read more about how PredictIt’s model works, click here.

***

Where should you invest your political capital? Our Palmetto Political Stock Index has got you covered!

***

Trump had been riding high over the past month. In addition to surviving the aforementioned assassination attempt, he had also assiduously avoided any major gaffes while the Democratic party was melting down during its prolonged soft coup against former 2024 nominee Joe Biden. The former president also seemed to have weathered Harris’ initial surge since she was anointed as the Democratic nominee-in-waiting.

Now? Trump’s campaign suddenly finds itself on the ropes.

Can he recover from his ill-advised (albeit not completely inaccurate) jab at Harris? We shall see.

Prior to the gaffe (and Democrats’ top-of-the-ticket switcheroo), Trump was enjoying surprisingly strong support among black voters. Suffice it to say, a significant portion of that backing has likely been lost over the course of the last two weeks.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

