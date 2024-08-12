The Kamala Surge

Coup? Rigged polls? Maybe… but after a summer of discontent, momentum is clearly on the Democrats’ side.

A month ago, the 2024 United States presidential election was former president Donald Trump‘s to lose – with the GOP nominee poised for a potential electoral landslide. Now, the race is at best a toss-up – with Democrat Kamala Harris enjoying a surge of momentum since being installed as her party’s presidential nominee.

Say what you will about the manner in which Democrats ousted duly elected incumbent Joe Biden (we’ve called it what it was from the beginning)… but the efficacy of the ouster is not in question.

As early data yields to more concrete conclusions, the top takeaway is unavoidable: Trump’s lead is gone.

Obviously, there are legitimate questions about some of the latest polling showing Harris leading Trump by four percentage points (or more) in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In fact, even Democrats – including top strategist David Alexrod – have called the numbers underpinning the latest swing state polling from The New York Times/ Siena College “improbable,” arguing “you’re probably looking at basically tied races.”

Still, Alexrod’s bottom line is the same as ours… that the new data represents a “big shift” from the anemic numbers Biden was putting up against Trump.

“For now, at least, Harris has become (the) ‘turn the page’ candidate – a chance for a new beginning, running against a de facto incumbent with epic scars and vulnerabilities, who so far isn’t handling her challenge well,” he wrote. “Hell of a turnaround from a month ago.”

Contrasting the findings of the Times/Siena poll, Robert Cahaly of The Trafalgar Group has a Pennsylvania survey out showing Trump drawing 45.9 percent support compared to Harris’ 44.4 percent – a +1.5 percent edge for the former president (just outside of the poll’s margin of error). Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was polling at 3.8 percent in the Trafalgar survey, while 4.8 percent of likely voters in the Keystone State said they were undecided.

Trafalgar polling also showed Trump clinging to a narrow lead in Arizona ( +1.2 percent ) – a state where he was trouncing Biden last month – and retaining a comfortable lead in Nevada ( +3.4 percent ).

Cahaly’s Trafalgar Group, incidentally, was one of the only firms in America to correctly predict Trump’s upset in 2016. Also, while Biden won Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by narrow margins in 2020 – it is important to remember Trump outperformed the polls in that election, too.

Nonetheless, oddsmakers like Harris to win the election by a growing spread. As of Monday morning, her presidential bid was trading at 59 cents on PredictIt – while Trump was at 43 cents . Just two weeks ago, Trump’s bid was trading at 69 cents following the failed attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

For those of you unfamiliar with this exchange, PredictIt’s values signify a “yes” price on the individual in question winning a majority of Electoral College votes following the 2024 election. Those values are part of the exchange’s “double auction” method of selling shares related to the outcome of world events.

To read more about how PredictIt’s model works, click here.

Keep it tuned to this outlet as we continue to parse the numbers in these critical battleground states ahead of the November 5, 2024 election, now just 84 days away.

