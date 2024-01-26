Murdaugh Madness: Chaos Reigns At Secretive Juror Testimony Hearing

Media placed on “embargo” as first of twelve jurors testifies under oath …

Efforts to accommodate the travel plans of the former foreperson of the Colleton County, South Carolina jury which found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son devolved into chaos – and ferocious First Amendment wrangling – on Friday morning at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C.

Murdaugh was found guilty last winter of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. on the evening of June 7, 2021. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. Murdaugh is appealing those convictions, but that process is on hold as his attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – seek a new trial on the basis of seismic jury tampering allegations.

An evidentiary hearing into those allegations is set to commence this coming Monday (January 29, 2024). All of the jurors at the ‘Trial of the Century’ in South Carolina have been summoned to testify at that proceeding, but the former foreperson – rumored to be a longtime friend of former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – was unavailable to attend on that date due to what the court described as a previously scheduled “bible study” vacation.

Accordingly, all parties consented that this juror – No. 826 – would appear on Friday to give their testimony.

Simple, right? No … not at all, as it happened.

Prior to attending the hearing, our media outlet was told – in a departure from the rules in place at a public status conference held earlier this month – no publicly available feed of the proceedings would be provided and that cell phones and computers would not be allowed inside the courtroom.

Moments before the hearing began, former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal – who has been tasked with presiding over these proceedings – addressed members of the media with another extraordinary request aimed at curtailing their reporting.

Citing the “unprecedented” nature of the case, Toal asked all media outlets covering the hearing to refrain from reporting on the question-and-answer portion of the hearing until court convened next week – and to refrain from publishing any information whatsoever about the juror’s gender.

Toal referred to this as an “embargo” of the juror’s testimony.

According to Toal, her objective in requesting the embargo was to keep the other Murdaugh jurors – whom she indicated have been following this case “assiduously” – from being prejudiced by reports on the foreperson’s testimony. She also requested (but did not order) the foreperson’s attorney – lawyer/ podcaster Eric Bland – to refrain from sharing details about his client’s testimony with the other four Murdaugh jurors he represents.

How is such a request enforceable given Bland has attorney-client privilege with the other jurors?

Good question …

Earlier this month, Bland questioned Toal’s temperament and integrity after she was tapped to handle this case.

Will he honor her request?

More importantly, will the media?

Attorneys for the state of South Carolina prepare for a juror testimony hearing in the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. on January 26, 2024 (Will Folks/ FITSNews)

Given that Toal’s request clearly seeks the prior restraint of publication of information, it is prima facie unconstitutional – and unenforceable. However, in a good faith effort to assist the court in preserving the integrity of the proceedings our media outlet will abide by her embargo request and refrain from reporting on the specific questions Toal posed to the juror – whom she christened “Juror X” – or the juror’s answers to those questions.

I have considerable consternation in accommodating the court on this matter, however I understand Toal’s logic in wanting to shield the other jurors from this testimony – and given her prior commitment to transparency in this case I am willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Two quick caveats, however:

First, multiple media outlets (including this one) have previously reported that the juror who testified on Friday was the foreperson of the panel. Accordingly, that toothpaste cannot be put back in the tube. Similarly, multiple media outlets (including this one) have previously referenced the juror’s gender. That toothpaste also cannot be put back in the tube.

Second, prior to Friday’s secretive hearing convening, Harpootlian submitted a letter to the court raising questions about several of the proposed questions – and other objections regarding limitations imposed on the defense in its preparation to cross-examine Hill regarding her alleged tampering with the jury.

“This is an American adversarial proceeding in a rial court, not a European inquisitorial proceeding conducted by an investigating magistrate,” Harpootlian wrote.

In court, Harpootlian also raised concerns about the lack of independence on the part of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson – concerns I raised in detail in an article published two days ago.

“They continue to interview jurors,” Harpootlian said. “There’s no Chinese wall, no ethical barrier. SLED was the original investigating agency, they were the prosecutors.”

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters fired back that SLED and his office had conducted the jury tampering investigation “with independence and integrity,” claiming all involved were told to simply “gather the facts – good, bad and ugly.”

Harpootlian also revealed in court that Hill is alleged to have made additional comments to jurors beyond the ones alleged in a bombshell motion filed last September. Specifically, Harpootlian stated Hill told jurors it “looks like the defendant is going to testify today – this is an epic day” and drew their attention to the fact it was “rare for a defendant to testify.”

Out of respect for the former chief justice’s embargo, we will wait until the convening of Monday’s hearing to relate whether the former jury foreperson who appeared in court on Friday was asked about these alleged communications and, if so, what answers were provided.

THE LETTER …

