South Carolina Attorney Could Face Sanctions For Podcast Comments

Eric Bland could find himself in hot water for statements about former chief justice Jean Toal …

A prominent Palmetto State attorney who co-hosts a popular podcast could face disciplinary action from the South Carolina Bar – and the state’s supreme court – after assailing the integrity of the judge appointed to hear convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial.

Eric Bland – attorney with the Lexington, S.C.-based Bland Richter law firm – made disparaging comments about former Palmetto State chief justice Jean Toal on a recent episode of the Cup of Justice podcast, which he co-hosts. The self-proclaimed “Jackhammer of Justice” challenged Toal’s temperament and integrity – going so far as to describe her as a female dog who urinates in the courtroom as a means of marking her territory.

“She pees on every corner of that courtroom,” Bland said on the show. “And you know it when you walk in there.”

Wait … what?

Toal has been tasked by S.C. chief justice Donald Beatty with determining whether seismic jury tampering allegations leveled against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill rise to the level of warranting a new trial for Murdaugh.

Prosecutors – including lead state attorney Creighton Waters – have publicly praised Toal as an “amazing person, lawyer and jurist.” Defense attorneys have also lauded her appointment.

Bland clearly disagrees with those assessments.

“I worry about her temperament,” Bland said on the podcast (presumably unconcerned with his own). “I worry about what procedures are going to be put in place, the fact there was a status conference, and you know, I represent four jurors and I wasn’t even told of the status conference.”

Bland is referring to a December 21, 2023 teleconference held by Toal two days after Beatty tapped her to handle the high-profile Murdaugh retrial bid. It was not the official status conference for the hearing – which Toal has set for Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C.

The hearing for Murdaugh’s retrial request has been set for January 29, 2024 – also at the Richland County courthouse. Both of these hearings will be public – and live-streamed – consistent with Toal’s promise to conduct this process in the sunlight.

In addition to questioning the former chief justice’s temperament, Bland also questioned Toal’s integrity on the Cup of Justice podcast.

“She has friends sometimes to reward and enemies to punish … or she has friends to punish and enemies to reward,” he said.

Attorneys we spoke with said Bland’s criticisms of Toal – while perfectly justified for non-lawyers – may have violated the oath of office he took (as recorded in the rules governing the practice of law in the Palmetto State). Specifically, Bland may have violated the portion of his oath in which he pledged to “maintain the respect and courtesy due to courts of justice, judicial officers, and those who assist them.”

They also cited the rules of professional conduct, specifically rule 8.4 (e) which expressly prohibits attorneys from engaging in conduct ”prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

It is unclear whether any formal complaints have been filed against Bland related to his podcast comments. Would it matter if they were, though? As we have previously reported, the Palmetto State’s attorney discipline system has plenty of gaps.

Ultimately, Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial hinges not on the pronouncements of attorney/ podcasters – but on allegations that Hill tampered with the jury that found him guilty of the murders of his wife and son.

After a six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C. last winter, Murdaugh was convicted on March 2, 2023 of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. The following day – March 3, 2023 – he was sentenced to consecutive life terms for those crimes by circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

Those sentences are now in jeopardy after Hill was accused of tampering with the jury – ostensibly in order to sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice. Things have further unraveled for Hill, who is facing multiple ethics investigations and potential obstruction of justice allegations related to a criminal inquiry.

(Click to view)

Worth noting? The jurors represented by Bland are witnesses to the upcoming evidentiary hearing – not parties to it. Only Murdaugh and the state of South Carolina – which successfully prosecuted him for murder – are parties. In fact, Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – have argued Bland should not be allowed to participate in the proceedings.

“His stated intent is not to protect the personal interests of his clients as witnesses, but to advocate to sustain ‘their’ verdict,” they wrote. “To allow a publicity-seeking lawyer for non-victim private parties to intervene in this criminal case and advocate against Mr. Murdaugh as an additional opposing party would violate (Murdaugh’s) procedural due process rights.”

We reached out to Bland to get his thoughts on the allegations against him – and his comments regarding Toal.

“I have said that (Toal) is highly intelligent, the smartest person in the courtroom, but I do not personally like her,” Bland told me.

Bland declined to address the specifics of the allegations against him, however, and proceeded to accuse this author of having lost “objectivity.” He then terminated the exchange by asking this author not to contact him again – and proceeded to go on a lengthy rant on social media attacking our media outlet.

“At this point, I would ask that you no longer text me,” Bland wrote.

