One Murder, Two Defendants: Blurred Legal Lines In South Carolina

Attorney/ podcaster Eric Bland and his law partner, Ronnie Richter, made a big splash in the mainstream media last month when they announced their firm would be “taking on the defense” of a father and son duo charged with murder in Lexington County, South Carolina.

Wait … one firm? Representing two clients accused of the same crime?

Isn’t that an ethical no-no for attorneys?

Bland and Richter later clarified they were only representing the father – 52-year-old Ryan Jordan Lindler, Sr. – while “assisting” in the defense of his son, 26-year-old Ryan Jordan Lindler, Jr. Meanwhile, Bland has since referred to his firm as “consulting” on the younger Lindler’s case.

What do the terms “assistance” and “consulting” mean, though?

First, a quick recap of this case: The Lindlers (both of them) are charged with murder in connection with the December 6, 2023 shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Lester Newhouse of Lexington, S.C. They are also facing weapons charges in connection with Newhouse’s murder.

“This all started with the Lindlers confronting Newhouse about a trespassing incident they said happened just before at another address,” Lexington sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Before the three men fought, the Lindlers prevented Newhouse from going back into his house.”

As detectives investigated, they “determined the elder Lindler told his son to shoot the victim.”

“The shooting happened after the elder Lindler had taken a machete away from the victim, who was unarmed when he was shot,” Koon said.

According to Bland and Richter, “a great deal transpired between the time that Kevin Newhouse entered onto the Lindler property and the time that a subsequent confrontation between Newhouse and the Lindlers led tragically to his death.”

Bland and Richter further stated “these cases will test the right of a property owner to protect their property from trespassers and vandals, including those who may bring deadly weapons onto the property of another.”

Wait a minute … aren’t their clients accused of murdering someone with weapons they brought onto his property?

That’s an interesting legal argument …

Ryan Jordan Lindler Jr. and Ryan Jordan Lindler Sr. as seen in their booking photos after being charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Lester Newhouse of Lexington, S.C. (Lexington County Detention Center)

The Lindlers were granted bond in the amount of $150,000 apiece. Bland’s firm touted its role in securing both bonds in a separate news release, which specifically referenced both men (even though the release misspelled their last name in one place).

This news outlet makes no judgment as to the Lindlers’ guilt or innocence. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and to the extent we cover their upcoming legal proceedings we will approach their case from that vantage point. Bland and Richter – who became household names over the last three years given their starring roles in ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – may have some compelling arguments to put forward in their defense. Our outlet will be open to those arguments.

Still, the ethical implications of being involved in the defense of two suspects charged in the same crime raised eyebrows within the Palmetto State’s legal community.

“Your duty is to represent one client,” said Michael Culler, a veteran attorney from Orangeburg, S.C.

According to Culler, Bland needs to clarify his definition of “consulting.”

“What does consulting mean?” he asked. “It could be innocuous. He could be using that word ‘consulting’ to make himself seem more involved than he is.”

Culler said the nature of Bland’s “consultation” matters a great deal when it comes to his ability to effectively represent his client.

“Is he just talking to (Lindler Jr.)?” Culler continued. “Or is he actively participating in his defense?”

Media covering the case – including WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.) and CourtTV – have made no distinction, with both outlets referring to Bland and Richter as representing both Lindlers.

The problem with one law firm representing – or “consulting with” – two defendants charged in the same case? Conflicts of interest. While many joint defenses begin on a copacetic basis – with everyone being “on the same page” – invariably the emergence of new evidence or testimony changes the dynamics of the case. Furthermore, prosecutorial negotiations, court rulings or other developments can quickly turn common interests into competing interests.

Once a firm is involved in representing (or consulting on behalf of) two clients, managing those competing interests becomes impossible.

“You can’t unring that bell,” Culler noted.

South Carolina’s rules of professional conduct governing conflicts of interest speak plainly to these dangers.

“Even where there is no direct adverseness, a conflict of interest exists if there is a significant risk that a lawyer’s ability to consider, recommend or carry out an appropriate course of action for the client will be materially limited as a result of the lawyer’s other responsibilities or interests,” the rules note.

Also, lawyers cannot pick and choose which defendant to stick with given the duty owed to all of their former clients.

Bland has previous experience in at least one previous murder case – although it did not end well for him. His client was convicted, but was later granted post-conviction relief – specifically a new trial – after it was determined his Sixth Amendment right to “effective assistance of counsel” had been denied.

