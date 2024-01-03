Jean Toal Is Keeping Her Word On Murdaugh Transparency

In keeping with her stated commitment to maximum transparency during convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial, former South Carolina chief justice Jean Toal has moved a key status conference originally scheduled for behind closed doors into the public view.

The status conference in question was originally set for Monday, January 15, 2024 inside the statewide grand jury room – part of the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. Instead, Toal has ordered this conference be held at the Richland County courthouse on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Plans are currently in the works to ensure this conference – like the retrial hearing itself – will be televised.

Good for Toal. This media outlet has sparred with her on multiple occasions in the past, but her initial handling of this hottest of judicial hot potatoes has been flawless thus far – especially as it relates to her promise that the public will have access to every step of this high-profile process.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to court sources, Toal is slated to receive pre-hearing motions from Murdaugh’s attorneys – and from state prosecutors – over the next few days. Those motions (including one reportedly addressing alleged indiscretions by attorney/ podcaster Eric Bland, who represents several of the Murdaugh jurors) will be heard at the status conference.

Toal is also in the process of preparing a media order for the retrial hearing – which has been set for the week of January 29, 2024 and budgeted for at least three days.

Both Murdaugh’s attorneys and state prosecutors have already submitted their written arguments (here and here) ahead of the retrial hearing. Other than the drama surrounding Bland, it’s not immediately clear what other issues might be raised at the January 16 status conference.

To keep track of all the latest coverage (and view all of the source documents) related to this ongoing saga, be sure to visit our retrial hearing landing page …

(Click to view)

***

Toal was tapped by current S.C. chief justice Donald Beatty on December 19, 2023 to hear the Murdaugh retrial bid following the voluntary recusal of retiring circuit court judge Clifton Newman – who presided over the original trial in Walterboro, S.C. from January 23 through March 3, 2023.

Newman took himself off the case on November 16, 2023 – a move which was first called for by our founding editor, Will Folks, back in October.

Murdaugh was convicted on March 2, 2023 of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s hunting property. The following day – March 3, 2023 – he was sentenced to consecutive life terms for those crimes by Newman.

Those sentences are now in jeopardy, however, due to seismic allegations of jury tampering against embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, whose office administered the trial.

According to Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Hill “betrayed her oath of office for money and fame” – pressuring jurors to find Murdaugh guilty so she could sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice.

“The clerk of court tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense,” the complaint (.pdf) filed by Harpootlian and Griffin alleged.

Hill has vehemently denied the allegations, however she and her allies have been caught in multiple lies related to her version of events – as well as ham-fisted attempts to cover up those lies. She has also admitted to plagiarizing parts of her book, a volume which has since been pulled from the shelves.

(Click to view)

Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill. (Behind The Doors of Justice)

More ominously for Hill, she has found herself at the center of multiple ethics investigations, while her son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – has been criminally charged with one count of wiretapping. Becky Hill’s bank records have been subpoenaed in connection with the ethics investigations, while her phone was reportedly subpoenaed in connection with her son’s wiretapping charge.

According to to our sources, Jeffrey Hill’s arrest is linked to the investigation into his mother, which S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone recently asked Wilson to refer to a statewide grand jury. Wilson has accepted jurisdiction over the Hill cases, but has yet to say whether he will refer the case to a grand jury – or hand it off to another prosecutor.

We believe he should do both …

In addition to being central to the upcoming retrial hearing, the jury tampering allegations against Hill are the focus of an ongoing investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Murdaugh attorneys have raised doubts as to the integrity of that investigation, however, given SLED’s status as the lead investigatory agency on all of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption probes.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

