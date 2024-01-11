Murdaugh Retrial Hearing: Interview With Bill Young

As we draw closer to the upcoming retrial hearing for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – a proceeding unprecedented in South Carolina history – our media outlet is sitting down with legal experts from across the Palmetto State (and beyond) to get their impressions of the upcoming proceedings.

Last week, I sat down with attorney Lauren Taylor – who you’ll be hearing much more from in the coming weeks as we hold panel discussions ahead of (and during) Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial.

To watch my conversation with Taylor, click here.

This week, I welcomed Greenville, S.C. attorney Bill Young to our studios for another in-depth discussion of the upcoming hearing. Young offered some interesting insights on prior opinions from former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal – who is presiding over these proceedings. According to him, Toal’s dissent in a 1998 jury tampering case – State v. Kelly – could be indicative of how she might rule in this case.

Or, at the very least, it could be indicative of how attorneys might try to frame their arguments in her court …

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Young and I also discussed the latest brief filed by Murdaugh’s attorneys – and how certain witnesses might be handled by both sides as they seek to gain the upper hand in the upcoming proceedings.

In addressing specific jury tampering allegations leveled against embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, Young pointed out something Toal might consider is why it took so long for these allegations to come to light.

Didn’t jurors – and anyone else who witnessed alleged misconduct by Hill – have an obligation to raise their concerns before a verdict was issued?

Young agreed with Taylor’s assessment that it would be best for Hill not to invoke the Fifth Amendment in response to questions, but to simply tell the truth – even if that included making unflattering admissions that could potentially damage her credibility. Failing to answer questions, according to Young, would likely cause justice Toal to draw a “negative inference” about Hill’s truthfulness with regard to the tampering allegations.

According to him, that could do more damage than Hill admitting fault as it related to any of the non-tampering allegations she is currently facing.

As I mentioned last week, be on the lookout for more of these conversations as we ramp up our retrial hearing coverage in the days and weeks to come …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

