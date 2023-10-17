South Carolina Judicial Complaints: Deadline Approaching

The deadline for citizens to file complaints against sitting South Carolina judges currently being considered for reappointment is rapidly approaching. Any citizen who would like to speak during the public hearing phase of the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) – scheduled for November 5, 2023 – must first file their complaint by 12:00 p.m. EDT this coming Monday (October 23, 2023).

For those of you unfamiliar with this entity, the SCJMSC is a 10-member panel controlled by powerful lawyer-legislators. The panel screens judges prior to submitting their names for legislative election – a process rife with corruption and insider deal-making.

Several bills are being advanced in the S.C. General Assembly to amend the composition of this panel – and the rules by which it operates.

The goal? To keep it from rigging judicial races ahead of time.

South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers picks judges. As we have seen in far too many cases, lawyer-legislators reap the rewards of their influence over this process by receiving preferential treatment on behalf of their clients. As this news outlet has consistently noted, the current system has enabled institutional corruption, shredded the rights of victims, empowered violent criminals and materially eroded public safety.

It has also turned the judiciary into little more than a political annex of the legislature.

During the public hearings, interested individuals – including members of the public – may provide input, comments or testimonials regarding the candidates. After that, questions are asked of the candidates by the SCJMSC screening attorney. Finally, members of the panel can ask the candidates about any positive or negative themes uncovered during the screening process.

Unlike many legislative committee meetings, SCJMSC public hearings are not broadcast live – yet another issue with this secretive process. Transcripts of the hearings are made available to the public after the process is complete, however.

Formal complaints filed against judges in the Palmetto State remain confidential – under the exclusive purview of the S.C. judicial branch – but the evidence, testimony and affidavits submitted to the SCJMSC eventually become part of the public record. That makes this the best (and often the only) avenue for individuals with valid concerns about a particular judge to provide information for public consumption.

Once public hearings are complete, SCJMSC members deliberate and evaluate each candidate, ostensibly weighing their qualifications and suitability for the judicial positions they are seeking. Based on these evaluations, the panel recommends a list of three candidates for each position deemed “highly qualified” to lawmakers. The General Assembly then reviews the recommendations and conducts its own evaluation, including additional interviews or hearings if needed. Eventually, lawmakers vote to confirm or reject the candidates. If confirmed, the candidate takes their seat on the bench.

Facade of the South Carolina supreme court in downtown Columbia, S.C. on the afternoon of October 7, 2023. (FITSNews)

Legislative elections are notorious for horse-trading, but the real maneuvering in these contests occurs during the screening process.

SCJMSC hearings are scheduled to begin the week of November 6, 2023. During these hearings, members of the commission record testimony of candidates on any matters revealed in the investigation. For a member of the public to provide testimony regarding a candidate, they must submit a notarized statement by the October 23, 2023 deadline. For the complaint to be accepted by the commission, it must clearly state any allegations relating to the candidate’s character, competency or ethics.

Complaints should be sent via U.S. mail to:

South Carolina Judicial Merit Selection Committee

Attn: Erin B. Crawford, Esq.

104 Gressette Building

Post Office Box 142

Columbia, S.C. 29202

Count on this media outlet to attend as many of the upcoming hearings as we possibly can – providing as much public access to them as we possibly can. We would also encourage anyone who submits complaints to SCJMSC to copy our media outlet on those documents.

Contact us by clicking here. Or send a copy of your complaint via U.S. mail to:

FITSNews

Post Office Box 3642

Irmo, S.C. 29063

FITSNews has been leading the charge in the hopes of reforming this corrupt process. Unfortunately, lawmakers have steadfastly defended their failed system – and only paid lip service to long-overdue reforms.

