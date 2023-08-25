David Aylor’s Death Sparks Federal Scrutiny

Late lawyer’s iPhone in the hands of U.S. attorney’s office, prompting “multiple lines of inquiry …”

Federal investigators and prosecutors are actively involved in a case tied to the death of a high-profile Lowcountry, South Carolina lawyer. Sources close to the probe indicate it could ripple “in multiple directions” – and possibly multiple independent investigations – based on discoveries gleaned from what they are describing as a “critical piece of evidence.”

What piece of evidence are our sources referring to?

First, some background: Back in February of this year, our media outlet exclusively reported on the involvement of fentanyl in the tragic New Year’s Day death of prominent Charleston, S.C. attorney David Aylor.

Aylor, 41, was found dead at his Charleston residence on Lowndes Point Drive at approximately 12:15 a.m. EST on January 2, 2023. Preliminary reports from the scene suggested he succumbed hours earlier to some sort of pulmonary aspiration involving emesis.

The lead investigative agency on the Aylor case is the Charleston, S.C. police department. However, according to multiple sources familiar with this ongoing (and expanding) inquiry the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has taken a lead role of late.

Other federal agencies may be getting involved in the case, too … albeit for other reasons.

First, though: The drugs …

“He was killed by street fentanyl,” a source close to the probe told me, referring to a toxicology report for Aylor that showed this lethal drug in his system along with benzodiazepine (likely Valium) and alcohol.

Officially, Aylor’s cause of death was listed by coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal in late February as “accidental” – attributable to “mixed drug toxicity.” As I reported in early February, “investigators have found no evidence at this point suggesting Aylor was specifically targeted with a laced narcotic.” No such evidence has since been found. Nor has it ever been suggested Aylor sought out a narcotic laced with fentanyl for recreational use.

Nor has it been suggested that he sought out any other drug for recreational use prior to his death, for that matter.

Still, federal authorities – who regularly participate in anti-drug operations with state and local law enforcement – have made identifying the source of the fentanyl that killed Aylor a top priority. To that end, early on in this investigation they took possession of an iPhone belonging to Aylor obtained from his residence at the time of his death.

The iPhone – originally collected by Charleston police – has reportedly been the source of significant trepidation for a host of powerful interests in the Palmetto State.

Why? Because it has become the central focus of what some are referring to as a scandal “bigger than Murdaugh,” a reference to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga this news outlet has covered so closely in recent years.

Such comparisons strikes this reporter as somewhat hyperbolic, however the current location of the device lends credence to the rumors.

(Click to view)

David Aylor (Facebook)

According to our sources, federal authorities have taken Aylor’s iPhone – which was unlocked early on during the course of the investigation – to the Florence, S.C. offices of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs. There, in coordination with a special master who has been tasked with safeguarding any attorney-client privileged communications – investigators and prosecutors have been meticulously combing through the contents of the device.

What they have uncovered has reportedly shocked them … spawning what one federal source referred to as “multiple lines of inquiry tied to the device.”

None of our sources would elaborate on the nature of these investigations – to say nothing of their potential targets.

A beloved member of the Charleston legal community, the investigation into Aylor’s death has created “political sensitivities” from the very beginning. Among them? How to handle follow-up interviews with several individuals reportedly on the scene when police arrived at Aylor’s home – including S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price.

One of Aylor’s closest friends, Price is facing a tougher-than-expected reelection fight this coming year after being implicated in connection with some questionable sentences – and questionable pleas – in the S.C. ninth judicial circuit.

A heavily redacted Charleston police report from Aylor’s home indicated three men – aged 43, 45 and 46 – were present at his residence when first responders arrived. It is not clear whether judge Price was one of these individuals.

RELATED | NATIONAL FENTANYL SURGE

Federal officials declined to comment on the status of any Aylor-related investigations.

“We can’t speak to any of that now,” first assistant U.S. attorney Brook Andrews told me late Friday.

A political science graduate of the College of Charleston, Aylor put himself through law school at the University of South Carolina by working as a bartender at The Back Porch on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia, S.C.. Palmetto politicos are very familiar with this erstwhile establishment – which served as home base for the influential “Quinndom,” arguably the most powerful political empire the Palmetto State has ever seen.

In fact, Aylor briefly represented the patriarch of the “Quinndom” – veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn– during the high-profile ProbeGate investigation into corruption at the S.C. State House.

Aylor clerked for powerful S.C. Senate majority leader Glenn McConnell as well as retired U.S. magistrate Robert Carr. He also worked for renowned Charleston criminal defense attorney Andy Savage. In 2009, he opened his own firm specializing in personal injury and driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

“He cared deeply for his employees and clients,” the firm’s former managing partner, Lindsay Funderburk Johnson, said in a statement released after his death. “He treated us all like family. David’s legacy of grit, hard work, and community focus remains and will continue to guide us.”

Count on this news outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the status of any Aylor-related investigations – as well as the ongoing effort to determine how he obtained the fentanyl that killed him.

